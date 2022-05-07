Kickers celebrate 30th anniversary as 16-match home unbeaten streak is snapped in defeat

Amid swirling wind and rain Saturday night at City Stadium, the Richmond Kickers just could not get the ball to bounce their way.

The frustration was summed up in the game's final attack, when striker Emiliano Terzaghi's header bounced off the post and a Forward Madison FC defender cleared a ball off the line to quell a scrum in the box off the last of Richmond's 14 corners during a 1-0 defeat.

The loss ends a 16-match unbeaten streak at City Stadium for Richmond (2-2-1).

"We created the opportunities, it's unfortunate they didn't go in," said Kickers head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky.

Richmond out-possessed Madison (1-1-3) 61% to 39%, and the 'Roos racked up 18 shots (five on goal) to the Flamingos' six (two on goal).

"I think we did everything we could, it just wasn't going in for us tonight," said Sawatzky, who has led the Kickers to consecutive finishes in the top half of USL League One's 11-team standings.

"For two years, we've been a prince. We want to be the king. We're good enough, we're in the top half of the league, and we're going to be as long as I'm here. The reality is, you can only be a prince so long. When the time comes, if you want to be a king, you've got to take it. This was another one of those games where we're still learning."

The Kickers, founded in 1993 and tied with the Charleston Battery as the longest continuously run professional soccer clubs in the United States, celebrated their 30th anniversary season as members of the original '93 team were honored on the field at halftime.

Richmond kicked off its inaugural season on May 8, 1993, and members of that team in attendance Saturday included defender Liam Behrens, midfielder Matt Borgard, forward Leigh Cowlishaw, defender Scott Davis, goalkeeper Joe O'Carroll, defender Duncan Satchell and forward Rob Ukrop.

Elliot Barr, co-host of River City 93, a weekly podcast covering the Kickers, has been attending Kickers games since 2015. Among the leaders of the "Red Army" fan cheering section, Barr wore a red helmet to the game signed by former Kickers players and adorned with team stickers.

"It means everything. It's cool to have a club that is technically the oldest in American soccer. A lot of people don't realize that," Barr said of the 30th anniversary celebration.

"Without the Richmond Kickers, parts of US Soccer aren't started. Our history, what we have done, everyone knows who the Richmond Kickers are. We're that team that like 'Ooh you've got to pay respects to them because they've been around the longest.' To have the 30th anniversary is amazing, it's great to see the old guys come out, see the past and the present."

Head of field operations Drew Norris answered a tall task on a dreary day with aplomb, as City Stadium's pitch played fast and true despite the conditions.

In the 28th minute, Richmond midfielder Nil Vinyals slid a measured through ball between defenders to find Terzaghi in space on a break down the right wing.

The Argentine striker flashed a shot across goal, forcing a strong save from Madison keeper Phil Breno, who pawed the low-driven effort across the end line for a corner.

That was largely it for chances in a rugged first half that saw six yellow cards handed out, three to each team. As wind and rain picked up in the second half, Richmond tightened its grip on the contest with more prolonged possession, pinning Madison back in its defensive half.

In the 62nd minute, Kickers forward Leonardo Baima got a great look on the edge of the box on a squared pass from the right wing. But he sent the bouncing ball soaring over the crossbar and into the south end suites.

Madison went ahead, firmly against the run of play, in the 67th minute when substitute Justin Sukow, who came on seconds earlier in the 66th minute, deflected a low-driven ball into the box past Richmond keeper Akira Fitzgerald, caught flat-footed in his goal.

Sukow celebrated and claimed the goal, but it got a piece of Kickers defender Jalen Crisler on its way in and went down as an own goal.

In the 71st minute, Kickers midfielder Matt Bolduc found space down the ride side after a measured ball from Terzaghi, but sent his shot whizzing by the right post.

Bolduc fizzed a cross into the box in the 78th minute, and Terzaghi dove to get a head on it. Terzaghi may have gotten a flick, but the attempt was on goal regardless, and Breno pushed it past his post, another head-scratching miss on a night filled with close-but-no-cigar chances for the Kickers.

Richmond on Wednesday will welcome the first MLS opponent to City Stadium since 2015 when Charlotte FC comes calling for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

"I want the guys to have their best opportunity Wednesday," Sawatzky said. "There's no pressure on us, it's beautiful, we can go play football and see what happens."

-----------------------------------------------------------

Forward Madison FC 0 1 - 1

Richmond Kickers 0 0 - 0

Goals - FWM: Own goal (67')

Yellow cards: FWM: Cassini (9'); Jones (14'); Murillo (19'); Breno (90' + 1); RIC: Terzaghi (33'); Crisler (36'); Vinyals (45' + 2); Aune (63'); Sawatzky (68').