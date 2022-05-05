Kickers celebrate structure, longevity ahead of 30th anniversary match, 'Henny Derby'

One of the oldest continuously run professional soccer clubs in the United States will hold its 30th anniversary match Saturday when the Richmond Kickers, founded in 1993, host Forward Madison FC.

The club will welcome members of the original 1993 Kickers squad and honor them on the field after an autograph and meet and greet session with fans.

"What a marvelous opportunity all of us have to play or coach or work within a club that's been around continuously for 30 years," said head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky, adding that not even an MLS team can boast the same longevity.

"The Ukrop family and all the guys that have been here a long time, we're all grateful to have this opportunity and it's our job to represent the community and take care of that."

Richmond is tied with the Charleston Battery, also founded in '93, as the nation's oldest continuously-operating pro soccer clubs. Kickers keeper Akira Fitzgerald joined the club in February of 2019, and said the Kickers hold a strong reputation for structure and longevity throughout the American soccer community.

"That alone is unique in the US, the sport is so new, to have a team established in '93 be the oldest team says a lot," Fitzgerald said.

"From the outside, it's a place people have a lot of respect for. Knowing how well Rob [Ukrop] has run the organization to keep it going for so long, me being in the professional game for 12 years now, I've seen so many clubs come in and then fold so quick. So on a personal note, I knew how good of a structure there was here because of how long it's been running."

Sawatzky was hired in 2019 and, at the time, spoke extensively on establishing a new culture at his new club.

On Thursday, Sawatzky, in his third season, said the Kickers are at an eight out of 10 in terms of developing that culture.

"It takes three years to develop culture, particularly in a place you're revamping," Sawatzky said.

"You talk about a 30-year history, it's unbelievable. But there was a lot more of a project here than I thought there was. ... It's an open canvas, but it was a bit of a rebuilding process. The culture piece is in place, the guys know what we're about and what we want to do. The soccer part takes a little bit longer, so we're working through it."

The Henny Derby: At 2-1-1, Richmond currently sits in a five-way tie for first place in USL League One on seven points. Madison (0-3-1), which Sawatzky called "the premier club in our league," is tied for last on three points.

"They're going to come flying," Sawatzky said, noting Madison's top-tier spending and home-field atmosphere. "They haven't hit their stride yet but they're going to be a good team."

Early-season league positioning aside, the Richmond-Madison matchup has a spirited undertone which has garnered the moniker "The Henny Derby."

Home to two of the country's few Black-led, Black-created supporters' clubs, fans from the Kickers' River City 93 and Madison's Featherstone Flamingos collaborated a couple years back to celebrate Black supporter culture in America by betting a bottle of Hennessy on the game's outcome.

The concept originated with a Twitter exchange between River City 93's Elliot Barr and the Flamingos' Kyle Carr. Now, there's even a trophy resembling a bottle of the popular French cognac that's passed between the fanbases after each Henny Derby.

A 'glorious' opportunity: Next Wednesday, the Kickers will welcome the first MLS team to City Stadium since 2015 when Charlotte FC comes calling for a 6:30 p.m. match in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

Sawatzky called the opportunity presented by a home matchup with an MLS club "glorious."

"It's not very often that you earn the right to play against an upper division team. There's zero pressure on us, we're going to throw it against the wall and see how hard it sticks, we're going to let the guys go for it," Sawatzky said.

"It's an audition. Every guy in this locker room has an opportunity to show why they should be at that stage. What a marvelous opportunity for our community."

April honors: Fitzgerald, who leads USL League One with 20 saves, 10 more than the second-ranked keeper, was last week nominated for the league's player of the month award. Striker Emiliano Terzaghi, the league's all-time leading scorer and reigning MVP and golden boot winner, is tied for the league lead with three goals and was also nominated for player of the month.

Reggae boy: The Kickers on Tuesday announced the signing of Jamaican forward Owayne Gordon, a USL Championship veteran who has experience playing with the Jamaican national team, nicknamed the "Reggae Boyz." A tenacious creator from the wing, Gordon most recently played with Austin Bold FC in the 2021 season. Gordon was part of Jamaica's 2017 Gold Cup run in which he started knockout-round victories over Canada and Mexico before Jamaica lost 2-1 to the United States in the Gold Cup final.