Kickers draw largest crowd since 2019, channel booming national soccer culture in US Open Cup defeat to Charlotte FC

The red smoke rose in plumes above a raucous Section O.

Drums rolled, emanating from the Red Army cheering section from the first whistle to the last, from Zaca Moran's dramatic equalizer to the opposition's fifth goal.

And amid a rising tide of enthusiasm for soccer throughout the United States, the Richmond Kickers celebrated the longest history of any professional club in the country Wednesday night in front of 4,621 attendees, the largest crowd at City Stadium since the team's 2019 home opener.

"The soccer culture is starting to take off in America, it's never been like this," said a grinning Kickers owner and chairman Rob Ukrop in the tunnel outside the locker room postgame.

"That was about as raucous of a crowd as we've had. Richmond, thanks for being a Kickers fan and supporting us."

Richmond fell 5-1 at the hands of MLS club Charlotte FC, in its first season of competition. But the marquee tie in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup always meant much more than the final score for Richmond's historic pro soccer club, founded in 1993 and hosting its first MLS opponent since 2015.

Ukrop led Richmond to the 1995 US Open Cup title, scoring in the final, a 1-1 victory on penalty kicks over the El Paso Patriots. He said Wednesday's turnout was the largest paying crowd Richmond has hosted in 10 years.

"The Red Army was fantastic, the Richmond youth soccer community was fantastic. People walked out telling me 'I'm coming back, this was fun,'" Ukrop said.

"We've been talking about it since 2019, we want to bring a different element of professionalism from our staff and our team and I thought you saw that tonight. The food and beverage, we were hustling people through. If there's any downside, it's that we lost the game. But we played a very talented Charlotte team."

Multiple members of the Red Army in their traditional Section O lauded the energy and professionalism Kickers sporting director and coach Darren Sawatzky has brought to the club since he was hired in 2019.

Sawatzky has led the Kickers to consecutive finishes in the top half of USL League One, and said after Saturday's game his club is on the precipice of taking the next step toward being a title contender in the league.

"Thank you so much to the city of Richmond. What an amazing opportunity, thank you for coming out," Sawatzky said Wednesday.

At 2-1-2 in league play, Richmond is currently tied for fifth place in the 11-team USL League One standings, and on Saturday hosts defending champions Union Omaha at 6:30 p.m.

"Do you know the best part about this club? It's been here 30 years, and the culture is so good," Sawatzky said when asked how he'll use the defeat to spur on his squad.

"The guys are pissed. But all they're going to do is turn around and give it right to Omaha. I know I'm going to get a great reaction."

Red Army president Jon Osborn has been coming to games since the mid-90s when he was a kid, and recalls watching Ukrop play, eating hot dogs at the top of the stands.

The self-described "smoke guy," who sends the telltale cloud of red smoke flying at the outset of every game and after Kickers goals, Osborn said the atmosphere in Section O is "great every game, whether we've got 15 people or 500."

"It's my summer crowd. I save up time with the wife and kids so I can come here on Saturdays," Osborn said. "If you're not here on Saturdays you're doing something wrong."

Richard Hayes, one of the Red Army's original members, has been coming to Kickers games for about 16 years. Hayes' favorite memory from his time with the cheering section is a lopsided defeat to another MLS side, the Philadelphia Union, in the US Open Cup.

"They ended up scoring five against us, but the whole time we chanted and sang and supported our team," Hayes said.

"As we were leaving the stands, the Philly fans were like 'Hey, nice job.' It's about loving your team and supporting them whenever you can."

Longtime fan and Red Army stalwart Mike Dillon has been coming to games since 2010, when he used to drive from Waynesboro. Dillon said Wednesday's atmosphere was the best the Kickers have had since at least pre-pandemic.

"This is the biggest game that we get an opportunity to play, this is our chance to play higher competition," said Dillon, sporting a fake mustache along with other Red Army members, to match a portion of the Kickers players who've been growing out real ones.

Chants from the cheering section throughout the game included "Ooh when the Reds come marching in," and "get Kickeroo a beer."

Dillon said the Red Army is open to anyone and actively recruiting.

"We don't have membership, we don't have dues," he said, gesturing, beer-in-hand, to the 100-plus red-clad supporters in his immediate vicinity.

"It's a bunch of loud boys and girls that like to party, make a lot of noise and make it fun for everybody to come here."

Ukrop called the atmosphere "electric" when Richmond equalized through Moran in the 53rd minute. More red smoke mixed with flying beers in the air as the Red Army erupted. Most of the 4,621 attendees were on their feet, stomping stands and high-fiving one another.

"We're just so grateful to the Richmond community for taking a chance on us and hopefully they'll continue to support the team a little bit more, you could see the positivity in the crowd, how much that lifts the team," Ukrop said.

"Any time you get to punch above your weight, it's awesome. This is what we wanted, it's good for our community."