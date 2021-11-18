Kickers' Emiliano Terzaghi claims back-to-back USL League One MVP honors

Emiliano Terzaghi has defended his reign as USL League One MVP.

The Richmond Kickers’ star striker was awarded the honor Thursday for a second year in a row, after again performing as the league’s most potent goal scorer.

The announcement came two and a half weeks after Terzaghi was officially named the USL League One Golden Boot winner for a second straight year, the award granted to the circuit’s goals leader.

“Winning this important award for the second time in a row means a lot to me,” Terzaghi said in a statement. “It was of great importance because getting it again is always more difficult than doing it for the first time.”

Terzaghi this year topped his league-high 10 goals in 15 games last year, as part of what was a shortened League One season, with 18 goals in 27 games this year. The 18 goals were a USL League one single-season record, too. Terzaghi also had a pair of assists.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native’s goals came in big spots for the Kickers, too. Six of them were game winners. That included a stretch of three straight 1-0 wins for Richmond, when Terzaghi scored in each. That was part of an overall five-game win streak that propelled the club into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.