Kickers' Emiliano Terzaghi claims back-to-back USL League One MVP honors

Emiliano Terzaghi has defended his reign as USL League One MVP.
The Richmond Kickers’ star striker was awarded the honor Thursday for a second year in a row, after again performing as the league’s most potent goal scorer.
The announcement came two and a half weeks after Terzaghi was officially named the USL League One Golden Boot winner for a second straight year, the award granted to the circuit’s goals leader.
“Winning this important award for the second time in a row means a lot to me,” Terzaghi said in a statement. “It was of great importance because getting it again is always more difficult than doing it for the first time.”
Terzaghi this year topped his league-high 10 goals in 15 games last year, as part of what was a shortened League One season, with 18 goals in 27 games this year. The 18 goals were a USL League one single-season record, too. Terzaghi also had a pair of assists.
The Buenos Aires, Argentina, native’s goals came in big spots for the Kickers, too. Six of them were game winners. That included a stretch of three straight 1-0 wins for Richmond, when Terzaghi scored in each. That was part of an overall five-game win streak that propelled the club into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Terzaghi was also a co-captain for the Kickers, with Ivan Magalhães. He was the USL League One player of the week for Week 13, after scoring two goals and notching an assist in a July 3 win over North Texas SC. He made the league’s team of the week seven other times, too.
Also, on Tuesday, the Kickers’ Akira Fitzgerald was named the USL League One goalkeeper of the year. Fitzgerald set a league single-season record with 89 saves, and had a league-high 10 clean sheets. The 34 year old also serves as Richmond’s goalkeeping coach.
