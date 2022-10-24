Kickers playoff matchup set for Saturday at City Stadium

The Richmond Kickers will host a USL League One semifinal playoff game on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at City Stadium.

The team is declaring the game a "blackout," and will give black t-shirts to the first 1,000 fans.

By winning the regular season title, the Kickers were given a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Richmond will face the Chattanooga Red Wolves. The teams split the regular-season series, with each defending its home pitch once, and the teams played to a 2-2 draw in September in Chattanooga.

This will be the first home playoff game for Richmond since 2014. The match will be shown locally on the CBS 6.3 alternate channel (Comcast channel 206, Fios 466).