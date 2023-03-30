Last season was historic for the Richmond Kickers, and part of the reason why was fan turnout to the games and the team is excited to see fans back home at City Stadium once again.

"The truth is playing here (City Stadium) is always lovely. Playing in front of the fans, with our families as well, supporting us, I think that we feel very comfortable, and it’s a huge opportunity to get better and to give the fans a win that is waiting for them," three-time USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi said.

Last season, the Kickers (1-0-1), who play their home opener Saturday against Charlotte, continued to break attendance records within the same season, sold out for the first time ever and are hoping to see this repeated this year.

"We're excited for our big fanbase to come out and continue what they did for us last year at the end of the year. We're very excited to have everybody in Richmond to come to the game," coach Darren Sawatzky said.

There is no dying the energy a packed-out stadium gives and to the players. It is also part of the reason that drives them to win.

Sawatzky described what he wants to see for Saturday's game against Charlotte and while he would like to win, it starts with excitement from the fans.

"We walk out in front of 7,000 people, screaming and yelling. It's supposed to be windy so we will be pinging balls from the 50 on one side and building," Sawatzky said. "Just an exciting atmosphere for us and a great game."

There is one area in particular that fans will be yelling and cheering from, and that is the infamous Section O, where the Red Army lives.

"I think it's (Section O) the closest proximity to the pitch, so when the other team has a corner kick they are getting harassed and when we have a corner kick they're cheering us on so it's a special area of the field for sure," midfielder Luke Pavone said.

Fans will not only see familiar faces, but with nine new signees, they can expect to see new players such as former VCU's Kharlton Belmar and academy signees such as Gabe Cox.

"The previous game we won with a goal by Belmar, who is also a new player so it is very important to us that any scores and that we can always bring back the three points," Terzaghi said.

This is the second time in three weeks the Kickers are playing Charlotte, and fans will be able to witness the team's new style of play in person. Richmond and the Independence played to a 0-0 draw in the season opener.

"We have a lot of confidence in our defensive unit right now, so it's continuing to do what have been doing, making defensive plays, staying dialed in at all times defensively," keeper Will Palmquist said.

Terzaghi also said that with the support from fans, they will continue to get better and it will be in their benefit this time around.

"I think the first two road games were complicated because it was the first two of the beginning. Playing on the road also makes the rival who is playing at home more comfortable, so I think that this time we have the fans on our side and we’re on our field that we practice at every day," he said.