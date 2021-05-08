Kickers remember beloved club leader David Bulow before 2-0 win over South Georgia

Anderson sprinted to the byline, then cut back a cross into the box, which found the sweet feet of striker Emiliano Terzaghi. The Argentine bodied his defender while controlling the ball, and turned onto his left foot to slot home the finish into the upper left hand corner of the net for his first goal of the season and a 1-0 Kickers (2-2) lead.

Anderson and Terzaghi teamed up again in the 87th minute to put the match out of reach. Anderson drew a penalty with a marauding run, this time down the left side.

Terzaghi, the reigning USL League One MVP, took the penalty. The South Georgia (1-3) keeper saved his low-driven effort to the right side. But the save was called back after the keeper was ruled to have come off his line before the ball was struck, and Terzaghi smashed his second spot kick into the upper left hand corner of the net for 2-0.

The last time Richmond beat South Georgia in 2019, David Bulow was the Kickers head coach. Terzaghi said he lost his grandmother this week, so he has been feeling emotions of loss and grief congruent with those of the Kickers community.

"Coach Bulow meant a lot to this community. I met him once and the only thing I can remember is he had a great smile," Terzaghi said through a translator.