One thing that the Richmond Kickers players could not stress enough after Saturday's home opener was the impact that fans have when it comes to playing at home in City Stadium.

"They're our twelfth man at the end of the day, they're giving us a numbers advantage with the atmosphere that they are providing for us," forward Kharlton Belmar said.

Those fans did not disappoint, selling out the 6,000-seat stadium to see the Roos back in action for the first time this season.

"Thank you Richmond, thanks for coming out, don't sleep on us, we're coming we just need some time," coach Darren Sawatzky said after the Kickers fell 2-1 to first-place Charlotte.

This is the second time in the USL League One era that City Stadium has been sold out, the last being on Oct. 15 during the regular season finale.

"The whole week, the atmosphere in practice leading up to this game everyone is super excited about the game because it's the home opener," forward Owayne Gordon said.

Gordon scored his first goal of the season in front of the 6,000 people crowd to equalize the score in the first half of the game after the Independence opened up the scoring.

"As soon as Belmar picked up the ball, I just had to be patient and make that run because I saw the two defenders focused on Emi (Emiliano Terzaghi), so it's just the right moment at the right time I made that move and it's a great feeling to score the first home goal," he said.

With the momentum of the goal, and the cheers of the crowd, the Kickers were looking to put on a show for their supporters, but Charlotte scored again, increasing their lead and putting the Kickers in a tough spot in the 62nd minute of the game.

In the 80th minute the game was delayed due to weather, but even after two hours, there still was a crowd that weathered the storm and returned to the stands to show their support.

"Unreal. We madly appreciate that. It shows the love that the fans have for us," Gordon said.

But the Kickers could not score an equalizer and the match ended with Charlotte winning 2-1.

"We have to get more succinct and consistent with what we do; we made it into the final third a lot tonight and we just didn't get that final pass, so that is something we are going to need to work on," Sawatzky said.

The Kickers will be hosting the second round of the U.S. Open Cup on Thursday at 7 p.m.