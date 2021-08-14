King William's Sam McInteer, 15, is a nationally accomplished trap and skeet shooter

McInteer yells “pull” to initiate the release of her target. Then, after a couple seconds’ pause, the bird pops up, and she pulls the trigger and echoes sound across acres of land. Much of the time, she listens to music which mirrors the rhythm of her task — classical for singles, to calm her down, and AC/DC for doubles, when multiple targets necessitate a faster pace.

The week after the state shoot, McInteer continued her ascension in the sport, this time on a national scale. She arrived at the National Scholastic Clay Target Program Team Championships in Marengo, Ohio, to learn that she’d been named to the National Scholastic Shooting team, one of nine shooters from Virginia to earn the honor.

After competing in seven events throughout a week of competition, McInteer placed third nationally in the Ladies Junior Varsity Handicap Trap event shooting from the 25-yard line, a lengthy distance for anyone, but particularly for such a young shooter. She also placed within the top 13 for American skeet, doubles skeet, doubles and singles trap. There were more than 3,000 students from 33 states competing at the event.

“It kind of got me hooked on it more, I really didn’t want to leave that week,” McInteer said of her experience at the national shoot. “It was really cool to see how many people in the country are involved in the sport.”