Late track coach among those honored with plaque at Robious Middle School

Jim Holdren will rarely leave a track and field meet where his Maggie Walker GS Green Dragons are competing.

On Saturday he made an exception, so that he could honor his best friend, Granger Ancarrow.

"Granger probably would've been upset that I left the track meet," said a smiling Holdren, drawing a mix of laughs and tears from a small audience sitting in front of him at Robious Middle School.

The crowd comprised many of Ancarrow's student-athletes at Robious - then known as Robious Junior High when Ancarrow led the track and field program.

They collected to honor Ancarrow, who died in 1982, and fellow coach Ron Lester with a plaque in the main hall of the school, celebrating the life-changing impact they had as coaches and teachers. Also honored was Rosalie Ashcraft, who led the girls team at Robious.

Gene Bayer and Susan Craven were among those who came up with the idea for the plaque and commemoration event. Bayer told Lester, who coached football and track at the school, about the plans to honor the late Ancarrow with the plaque to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the school's opening.

Lester unveiled the plaque at Saturday's ceremony, and he let out a "wow" as he saw both Ancarrow and himself on the wall, which Bayer managed to keep a surprise.

"I was flabbergasted," Lester said. "I had no idea. I asked this morning, 'How come you didn't bring this plaque by for me to see?' ...

"To see all this, it just warms the heart."

Speakers came up one by one to reminisce about their time as fledgling Robious athletes. But all of their stories, whether goofy or heartfelt, stressed the importance that Ancarrow and the other coaches had on their lives.

Holdren, who turns 80 on Wednesday, was not one of Ancarrow's disciples, but instead his coaching peer. Holdren said Ancarrow was a passionate coach that "didn't accept anything but the best from his kids." Sometimes this passion was displayed via sternness or intensity, but it always served to motivate his team.

Holdren said they did everything together, working closely via the Richmond Track & Field Club in the summer, and they'd collectively bring their distance runners to the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships every year.

Holdren even got Ancarrow to fill in for him as a coach at Thomas Jefferson for a small period, simply because he was the only person Holdren trusted to maintain his standards.

On Dec. 17, 1982, shortly after Ancarrow and Holdren brought their runners to one of those national cross country meets in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ancarrow was hit by a car while on a run with some students.

"It was a horrible day. ... I went right to the hospital, I sat there with his mom, and doctors came out and said he didn't survive," Holdren emotionally recalled.

It was a day that stuck with Holdren and the young athletes that Ancarrow guided, many of whom reunited 40 years after his death in order to celebrate his legacy.

While Holdren misses his friend dearly, Saturday's reunion was a fitting remembrance for someone who influenced so many lives.

"There's no greater feeling than knowing you made a difference in somebody's life," Holdren said.