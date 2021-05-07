Local hoops star Efton Reid's commitment is falsely reported; family says no decision yet

Perhaps the third time will be the charm for Efton Reid's much-anticipated college announcement.

The former Steward School star, a 7-foot, 235-pound forward who played high school basketball this year at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, has his pick of major college programs to play for beginning next year.

But that announcement has now been put on hold twice, and was foiled by a fake Twitter account on Friday.

Reid, who is reportedly selecting between Pitt, Florida State, and LSU, had initially announced that a decision would be made on April 21.

That day came and went with nothing, but on Thursday night's Reid's mom posted to Twitter that her son "is announcing his college commitment tomorrow at 12 noon! EST. The time has finally come! Mama Bear has spoken."

The appointed time came and went without an announcement, but somebody made a fake social media account designed to look like Reid's, and posted to it the announcement that he had decided to play college basketball at Pitt.