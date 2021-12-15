Longtime sports-talk host Wes McElroy to host final show Thursday, will write final RTD column Sunday

Local radio host Wes McElroy will conclude a 14-year run on Thursday with his final show, which will air from noon to 3 p.m. on WRNL 910.

McElroy promised a star-studded sendoff, including scheduled appearances by Ron Rivera and Will Clark, as well as the host promising to “cross something off my bucket list” during the program.

This week also marks the end of McElroy’s “Sundays with Wes” column in The Times-Dispatch sports section. His final column will run in Sunday’s paper as well as online at Richmond.com.

McElroy is leaving to take a job in the private sector but said he will be staying in Richmond after a 20-year career in sports media.