Love of bourbon fuels group Blackout Racing Stables, that has horses competing at Colonial Downs

The barrels can cost in the range of $7-$10,000, McGinty said, and the original members pooled their money and bought their first. Six months later they bought another and it’s continued to grow, with 200 barrels in the group’s possession now. They have their own private label of bourbon from it.

There’s people from all walks of life involved, Fries said, from McGinty, who is a schoolteacher full time, to a member in Alaska who owns an Italian restaurant. The bourbon brought everyone together.

“Bourbon's just so huge in Kentucky. People are lining out, camping out, to get a bottle,” McGinty said. “It's so hard to get, so expensive. … So we kind of just found a way, instead of going through all that hoopla, to just do our own.”

Then the original group splintered into the Blackout Racing Stable and Barrels for a Cause.

The stable is mainly based at Churchill Downs in Louisville, with the horses under the care of Tomlinson and Fries.

“[McGinty is] extremely easy to work with,” Tomlinson said. “He turns everything over to us, and just leaves us alone and lets us do our job.”