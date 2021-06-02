Manchester husband and wife aim to turn lives around through a running group that's welcoming to all

And he, too, has enjoyed the camaraderie that’s formed among members.

"The community is great,” Keel said. “Even if you don't think you're doing your best, trust me, you are doing your best."

Dogwood Dell and Texas Beach are among the Clarys’ favorite spots to host runs. And they expanded their weekly schedule to include a women’s run with Tara at 6:30 a.m. on Mondays and a 5:30 p.m. extra run on Wednesdays.

They’ve been using their recent runs as training for the Monument Avenue 10K, something members are looking forward to.

“They always harp on, you got to run your own race,” said member Elvin Eaton, 29. “So I'm just going to just try to do my personal best and go back and get some more people and support them. Bring them through the finish line.”

The setup of this year’s 10K will be similar to last year’s in that runners will be able to tackle the 6.2-mile official courses on their own from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The two courses, which will be chip timed and include directional arrows, are Byrd Park and Dorey Park.

There’s also a virtual option, wherein participants can complete a 6.2-mile course of their own.