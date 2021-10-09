McElroy: A message to high school athletes - cherish every minute of your sports career

All those days of GI tests, blood tests and procedures, in addition to the pounding during practices, losses at the hands of teams far more talented and stronger, 25 years ago that November night holding a game ball didn’t signify one play but six years of showing I could do it and did.

That’s how my football career ended, but the memories have become more about what I’ve taken forward: Cherish the wins, learn from the losses and make sure to take away a life lesson. For yours truly, that included finding a career in sports.

Mills Godwin coach PJ Adams shared with me this week about how he tries to connect football to what lies ahead for his student athletes. “To be a go-getter and be able to take advantage of things when you see them and going to get them. Not always can you wait for things to happen; sometimes you’ve got to be a taker and go get it,” Adams said. “It’s bigger than football. ...Learn from your life lessons and learn from the lessons you’ve had and the decision to only get better through this.”

For a select few, their athletic talent, hard work and dedication will help them reach the next level of their sport. For most, the last game, match or meet will be in their senior year of high school.