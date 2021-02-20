McElroy: After barely making it through 2020, local sports teams need a lifeline to stay afloat this year

But why can’t Richmond Raceway, with its capacity of 54,000 and infrastructure that at one time held more than 100,000, admit at least 15,000 race fans?

Last season, the Kickers showed they could safely operate outdoors for a limited number of fans to enjoy a sports event through enforcing face coverings for all fans and staff inside City Stadium, which became a cashless venue, including parking, merchandise and concessions, while all ticketing was processed digitally.

Again, Mr. Sports Talk Host, there are more important things in the community than sports.

True, but sports events are also part of the community.

If I had $1 for every time I’d been told “stick to sports” or “I just want sports as an escape,” I wouldn’t be writing this column. I’d be floating around a private island on my yacht.

Sports are that escape, and going to a game or a race can provide that sense of normality that we need and that sense of community that is much needed when society feels so fractured.

The Squirrels have done this for the community for more than 10 years, the Kickers for more than 28, and Richmond Raceway since 1946.

The request from the Kickers, Richmond Raceway and the Squirrels isn’t unreasonable. They are just trying to move forward safely — something we all strive to do in 2021.