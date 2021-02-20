McElroy: After barely surviving 2020, local sports teams need a lifeline to stay afloat this year

Bu why can’t Richmond Raceway, with its capacity of 54,000 and infrastructure that at one time held over 100,000, admit at least 15,000 race fans?

Last season, the Kickers showed they could safely operate outdoors for a limited number of fans to enjoy and experience an outdoor sporting event through enforcing mandatory face coverings for all fans and staff inside City Stadium, which became a cashless venue, including parking, merchandise, and concession, while all ticketing was processed digitally.

Once again, Mr. Sportswriter, there’s more important things in the community than sports.

True, but sporting events are also part of the community.

If I had $1 for every time I’d been told “stick to sports” or “I just want sports as an escape”, I wouldn’t be writing this column, I'd be floating around a private island on my yacht.

The truth is, sports are that escape, and going to a game, a race, or a match can provide that sense of normalcy that we need and that growing sense of community that is much needed in a time where our society feels so fractured.

It’s something the Squirrels have done in the community for over 10 years, the Kickers for over 28, and Richmond Raceway since 1946.