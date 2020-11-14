McElroy: Giants or Nationals? Doesn't matter. The Squirrels will still be fun.

Instead the Squirrels engineered their own brand, creating one that has become as prevalent around the area as seeing VCU, Virginia Tech, UVA, or Richmond gear.

That decision over a decade ago only looks more genius because any alteration to an affiliation or classification won’t change a name or what they’ve become: Richmond’s baseball team.

The Squirrels have created their identity over 11 years by being their own club, providing baseball as well as fun and constant entertainment by reinventing their product so fans return even though it still brings them back to a ballpark that lacks the bells and whistles of more modern facilities.

Richmond’s organization, led by Todd “Parney” Parnell, knows they aren’t just in the baseball business but the entertainment business or, as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer likes to say, “the memory making business”. More people come to The Diamond on a regular basis for the fun giveaways, post-game fireworks, and affordable family fun on a beautiful summer night than they do to see the 14th ranked prospect in the organization.