McElroy: Giants or Nationals? Doesn't matter. The Squirrels will still be fun.

“In these uncertain times……”
How many times have you heard that since March?
Between commercials, political speeches, and the nightly news anchor, it’s bound to be said to you at least once a day.
In these times, there’s a lot that’s uncertain - including the future affiliation of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Will they continue to be a Double A affiliate or move to Triple A? Will the Squirrels continue their relationship with the San Francisco Giants or could the Washington Nationals enlarge their footprint by bringing part of their farm system to the RVA?
As of mid-week, the baseball offices on the Boulevard were still left in the dark wondering what would happen next. The New York Yankees ended an 18-year relationship with the Trenton Thunder as their Double A affiliate, while the New York Mets single A Columbia Fireflies received word Tuesday they were no longer an affiliate, finding out by social media.
“Did…did we just get dumped via Twitter?” their team account replied to hearing the news announced by general manager Sandy Alderson.
This week Peter Woodfork was named Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, putting him in the position to oversee all farm teams, as MLB is taking over the minors with the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement in September. The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues had governed the minors since 1901.
The shake-up has caused some teams to be contracted, affiliations to change, and a partnership with USA Baseball to take over the Appalachian League.
What will the future hold for the Flying Squirrels?
A relationship with the Nationals could benefit both parties. For the Squirrels, the geographical proximity could allow for more rehab stints of Major League players and marquee names in the organization.
However, more value could come for the Nationals expanding their connection to the Richmond and Central Virginia area.
What MLB will hopefully continue to appreciate is that their minor league affiliates are still their greatest connection to a younger fan base. No other marketing tool gets moms, dads, and their kids hooked on baseball like the atmosphere and affordable entertainment of a minor league game. It's something MLB needs, as the average age of a television viewer has climbed to 57 years old.
A long-term vision over a decade ago placed the Squirrels in a beneficial position today when they branded themselves as Richmond’s team, not as a subsidiary of San Francisco baseball. As wild and ludicrous as Hushpuppies, Rock Hoppers and Flying Squirrels sounded at the time, it was much more creative then naming themselves the Giants or Little Giants.
It was also much wiser, as it didn’t tie them to an affiliate.
Instead the Squirrels engineered their own brand, creating one that has become as prevalent around the area as seeing VCU, Virginia Tech, UVA, or Richmond gear.
That decision over a decade ago only looks more genius because any alteration to an affiliation or classification won’t change a name or what they’ve become: Richmond’s baseball team.
The Squirrels have created their identity over 11 years by being their own club, providing baseball as well as fun and constant entertainment by reinventing their product so fans return even though it still brings them back to a ballpark that lacks the bells and whistles of more modern facilities.
Richmond’s organization, led by Todd “Parney” Parnell, knows they aren’t just in the baseball business but the entertainment business or, as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer likes to say, “the memory making business”. More people come to The Diamond on a regular basis for the fun giveaways, post-game fireworks, and affordable family fun on a beautiful summer night than they do to see the 14th ranked prospect in the organization.
Should they lose being a San Francisco Giants affiliate it will not break the Flying Squirrels, because the truth is, that’s never what’s made them Richmond’s baseball club. What has are the people on staff, those down at The Diamond along with two crazy Squirrels mascots who have given us over a decade of baseball and community involvement along with fun and memories that will continue no matter what the affiliation.