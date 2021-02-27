McElroy: It was a forgettable year, but let's keep these sports innovations

As we near the one-year anniversary of the day sports shut down, there’s a lot from the past year we’d like to forget.

The stops and starts of seasons, little to no fans in the stands, and for athletes and coaches, theirr nasal cavities being poked and prodded multiple times a week.

But everything hasn’t been awful, and some sports discovered a few ideas worth keeping.

MLB recently said it will continue with seven-inning doubleheaders and the extra-innings rule of beginning the 10th with a runner on second. This week, a CNBC report said one possibility to emerge from the NFL’s television contract negotiations with Disney could be a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader on ABC and ESPN.

Here are a few other ideas that have emerged during the past 365 days that might be worth keeping:

“Monday Night Football” doubleheaders: Some of the best things in life just happen. That was this case this year when the NFL had to reshuffle multiple NFL games because of COVID-19 concerns, leading to extra Monday night contests.