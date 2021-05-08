McElroy: It's great to be back at the ballpark

Ever drive down the road and start flipping through the dial? Then, low and behold, there’s a song you haven’t heard in a long time.
Maybe it’s one from your high school days, or the one you busted out that night when somebody thought that doing karaoke was a good idea.
Instantly the words come back to you, and maybe a memory or two.
On Tuesday, it wasn’t a song but rather another familiar tune that caught my ear. It was one I hadn’t heard in quite some time: the roar of a crowd at a live sporting event.
Opening night marked 610 days since a Flying Squirrels baseball game was played at The Diamond. Yet that hiatus came to an end when 2,943 fans crossed through the Squirrely gates in a socially distanced fashion, ordered their hot dogs and beer, and anticipated that moment they’d long awaited: something to cheer.
“It was so cool to just hear it for the first time and hear the roar of the crowd,” said Flying Squirrels radio announcer Blaine McCormick. “That first inning when David Villar hit that RBI double as soon as (Helliot) Ramos scored, as soon as the ball cracked off that bat, it erupted. To sit there and hear it sitting in that chair in the booth and to hear it through the headset but also the natural noise, it was 'wow'; this is what we love about sports.”
McCormick wasn’t exaggerating.
The Diamond might have only been at 30% capacity but it was a roar that not only stopped me in my tracks but one that left a lasting impression, especially for those who pondered about playing the game again over those 600 days.
“It was great to have the fans. It almost felt like it was at full capacity on Opening Night," said Squirrels pitcher Frank Rubio. It’s nice to just get back into the swing of things and I think Richmond, everybody knows is one of the best minor league affiliates because of how great the fans are.”
Sometimes a little can go a long way in getting back a sense of normalcy.
For some players, it was simply taking the field in uniform, for others it was being able to have a catch. Pitcher Sean Hjelle noted it was the welcomed sight to see the Hartford Yard Goats take batting practice, giving confirmation that there would be an actual baseball game that night. “When I saw them, I thought, this is really happening. It’s going to happen. It’s back.”
For some 2,500 fans, resuming their normal or “new” normal included baseball’s return to Richmond.
“It has been and will continue to be such an honor to work to be a place of healing,” Todd “Parney” Parnell said to me in an email this week. “It is a responsibility we and other venues around RVA will embrace. (It’s) going to be a great summer of renewal.”
The Squirrels, currently operating at 30% capacity, hope to have a larger opportunity to do so with Governor Ralph Northam this week entertaining the idea of lifting capacity restrictions June 15.
The Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Ernie Harwell once said “baseball is a lot like life. It’s a day-to-day existence, full of ups and downs. You make the most of the opportunities in baseball as you do in life.”
For some, the opportunity to get out and see baseball might be their first step to getting back into that public day-to-day existence, possibly their first visit to a large public setting since the pandemic hit. By all accounts and observations from Opening Night, the Squirrels and their event staff provided a safe and socially distanced setting. Masks were worn; rules were obeyed, and not by some Squirrels staff member barking orders but rather on peoples' own accord.
There are those who may only look at Tuesday night as simply a baseball game.
However for those in attendance, after a year of anger, hurt and sadness, Tuesday night, for those who attended the game, who played in the game, and for those who put on the game, it meant so very much more.