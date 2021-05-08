McElroy: It's great to be back at the ballpark

McCormick wasn’t exaggerating.

The Diamond might have only been at 30% capacity but it was a roar that not only stopped me in my tracks but one that left a lasting impression, especially for those who pondered about playing the game again over those 600 days.

“It was great to have the fans. It almost felt like it was at full capacity on Opening Night," said Squirrels pitcher Frank Rubio. It’s nice to just get back into the swing of things and I think Richmond, everybody knows is one of the best minor league affiliates because of how great the fans are.”

Sometimes a little can go a long way in getting back a sense of normalcy.

For some players, it was simply taking the field in uniform, for others it was being able to have a catch. Pitcher Sean Hjelle noted it was the welcomed sight to see the Hartford Yard Goats take batting practice, giving confirmation that there would be an actual baseball game that night. “When I saw them, I thought, this is really happening. It’s going to happen. It’s back.”

For some 2,500 fans, resuming their normal or “new” normal included baseball’s return to Richmond.