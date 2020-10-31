McElroy: It's time for a change. Vote McElroy for President of Sports.

Well, I’m listening.

Sure, I come from the media that doesn’t pay for a ticket at games, and usually complains about free catered food in the press room, but I’m here for you in your time of need.

If elected to the office of President of Sports in the United States, I vow to make changes.

No longer will you have to wait until 9 p.m. for the NCAA basketball championship game on a Monday night, as I will move it to 8 p.m., along with shifting the College Football Playoff championship game to a Thursday night, which will happen after expanding the field to 8 schools and scheduling all semifinal games to be forever on New Years’ Day.

It is my solemn vow to move the Super Bowl to a Saturday night. No longer will America have to use sick days to recover from overdoing it on the final day of football. I know we all aren’t 21 anymore, and don’t exactly bounce back like we did in our younger years.

Given the opportunity to serve you, I will work with all human resources departments throughout the country to provide the luxury of one personal sports vacation day. This day will provide you with a day off, excuse free, to watch the first day of March Madness, baseball's opening day, or to take in a ball game on a weekday and be paid for it.