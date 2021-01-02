McElroy: Looking into the crystal ball to see what 2021 will bring in sports

JMU, Richmond, and William & Mary are scheduled to kick off in six weeks.

What if the FCS finds this to be a positive turn of events? What if the popularity of college football and need for sports programming produce a better television and financial situation with the FCS playing in the spring?

The idea might sound blasphemous to some. Yet it could open television windows to the FCS that are closed by the FBS in the fall. ESPN has deals with the ACC and SEC. Fox airs the Big Ten and Pac-12. Even CBS Sports is airing Conference USA or another Group of Five league while NBC has Notre Dame.

One major issue would be the NFL draft’s timing, but what if a future agreement could be struck with the NFL to move the draft back a week or two in exchange for games to fill their programming, such as the NFL Network’s “FCS Game of the Week?”

Perhaps the Dukes and Spiders, live from Richmond?

A return to (some) normality: Give me back the “Madness” in March, The Masters in April, MLB opening day in spring, and college football kicking off on Labor Day Weekend.

Yet, all change wasn’t bad. I liked those Monday night doubleheaders.