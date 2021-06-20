McElroy: On Father's Day, a chance to celebrate the connections we make through sports

Need a math lesson? Ever realize how many numbers there are on the field or a graphic? There’s the clock, down and distance, and of course the point spread, however at the age of 3, it’s much easier to explain the over/under to her.

Just kidding.

My daughter loves watching the NFL, not so much who wins or loses but rather for the mascot logos at midfield. This season, she was really big on the Cardinals and Eagles, but not so much that “mean looking Seahawk.”

No detail escapes her little eyes, like how and why home plate is different from the rest of the bases, that the Squirrels change hats when they bat, or when one morning watching “SportsCenter” highlights, she noticed that it wasn’t a boy but rather a “girl,” Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, making a kick in a football game. London looked me and said, “She can kick a football! I can kick a football someday too, Dad.”

Yes, you can London.

On this Father’s Day, any dad who’s passed down his love of sports to his son or daughter knows there’s hope they will pull for the same team or school as you. Yet, it’s not just about that allegiance but the connection.