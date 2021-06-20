McElroy: On Father's Day, a chance to celebrate the connections we make through sports

After almost 20 years in sports talk radio, you learn that people view sports very differently.
One fan might see a great comeback, while another sees a collapse.
A game-winning hit to one person is a batter coming up clutch, while the other views the pitcher as a choker.
Sometimes beauty and misery are in the eye of the beholder.
That would include my 3-year-old daughter.
Because of what Dad does for a living, my little girl London was exposed to some sort of game or sport since her first day on Earth in September 2017. From the late-night feedings while watching Pac-12 “After Dark” to having a closet filled with JMU, UVA, Virginia Tech, VCU and Flying Squirrels apparel given to us from friends to spending Sundays hopping up and down in the johnny jumper while watching the colors move all around in an NFL game, my daughter really had no choice in the matter.
Yet now, at this curious age, the actual interest has started to formulate questions in that little wondering mind.
During this most recent football season, when Dad went to do sidelines for the radio broadcast of a Virginia Tech football game, the conversation went something like this:
“Dad, I heard you say ‘Hokie’ on the radio? What’s a Hokie?”
“It’s a type of a turkey, honey.”
“What?! You saw turkeys play football?” said this little girl, whose eyes lit up imaging gobblers wearing helmets on the gridiron.
During basketball season, she became a big fan of UVA and VCU, not just because they were tournament teams but simply that those seasons coincided with the time at her school when they were working on writing the alphabet so she got excited recognizing those capital letters during the broadcasts.
Now, London does have her true allegiances to a few teams. JMU football, because Mom graduated from there, but also because she bought her a stuffed “Duke Dog” she sleeps with every night. She loves watching the Phillies with Dad, not so much to see Bryce Harper but rather anticipating an appearance on television by the Phanatic, or as she likes to refer to it, “the green thing.”
On the note of television, forget “Sesame Street.” Have you ever thought about how educational sports programming can be to a child? (Use this philosophy the next time your spouse asks you to turn off the game and go play outside with the kids.)
My daughter is constantly pointing out the letters on MLB batting helmets, like “P” for Phillies, “C” for Cubs or “SF” in San Francisco.
Want a fun alphabet quiz? Just flip from NBC to CBS to ESPN and tell your kiddo to find the letters.
Need a math lesson? Ever realize how many numbers there are on the field or a graphic? There’s the clock, down and distance, and of course the point spread, however at the age of 3, it’s much easier to explain the over/under to her.
Just kidding.
My daughter loves watching the NFL, not so much who wins or loses but rather for the mascot logos at midfield. This season, she was really big on the Cardinals and Eagles, but not so much that “mean looking Seahawk.”
No detail escapes her little eyes, like how and why home plate is different from the rest of the bases, that the Squirrels change hats when they bat, or when one morning watching “SportsCenter” highlights, she noticed that it wasn’t a boy but rather a “girl,” Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, making a kick in a football game. London looked me and said, “She can kick a football! I can kick a football someday too, Dad.”
Yes, you can London.
On this Father’s Day, any dad who’s passed down his love of sports to his son or daughter knows there’s hope they will pull for the same team or school as you. Yet, it’s not just about that allegiance but the connection.
To this day, I vividly remember attending my first Phillies game with my dad almost 40 years ago, the first time he took me to buy a glove for Little League, and the first time he warned me to never go into the 700 Level at Veterans Stadium during a Dallas-Eagles game. This proved to be sound life advice.
It never gets old hearing the stories of when he saw Richie Allen, Bob Gibson, or Roberto Clemente play at Connie Mack Stadium, and it never gets old receiving a text from 300 miles away after his Phillies pull one out in the ninth or when the Eagles infuriate him on a Sunday. “Those stinking bums,” he writes.
That’s what it’s all about: the little ones in your life you can teach because of those who passed down their love of sports to you. The lessons aren’t just in watching sports together; it’s about spending the time together.
Happy Father’s Day and cheers to all the dads here today as well as those no longer with us who helped shaped us into the crazy sports fans we became.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show at noon on 910 and 105.1.