McElroy: Remembering Lucia Bremer, and lamenting her unnecessary death

“I think it just sort of hits everybody because it hits so close to home and I think the more people hear about Lucia, the more it hits home because she was just awesome. She was an awesome kid.” said Jay Howell, executive director of the Strikers who has watched the soccer community come together to help one another including Bremer’s teammates and family in this extremely difficult time. “I think that what I would ask is that hopefully we help each other find a little bit of peace ... and, hopefully this will continue to bring all of us together as we move forward.

“Of course, I mean, everybody loves sport and loves soccer and everything else and I would think that Lucia would want us to play. That’s what she would want. She want us to go forward and play and keep getting better and loving the game so I would just ask that everybody just continue to support each other and let’s try to work through this together as a community.

Lucia’s Quioccasin Griffin team are planning to honor her with T-shirts and masks with her number on them. When they take the pitch in early May, Markowski’s plans include sending out just 10 girls, keeping Lucia’s spot open for her to be subbed out one more time.