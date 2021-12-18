McElroy: Signing off for the final time with heartfelt thanks for an incredible 14-year run

Upon seeing my press credential, we struck up a conversation, as he was fascinated by the VCU story. His questions led to an invitation for me to sit down with the first family to watch the Rams and Butler, which I did for 20 minutes, until some weasly NCAA tournament official made an unnecessary scene, insisting I leave despite being invited by Neil and Mrs. Bush.

At halftime, while walking back to my media seat, Neil called me over and apologized for the absurdity of me being removed and asked if “I’d like a picture with Mom and Dad.”

It sits on my desk as I type this now.

These are just a few stories of many that I could tell. When you look back on 20 years, it’s not always the “what” you remember but the “who” along for the ride.

There’s a Jimmy Buffett lyric from the song “Book on the Shelf” that goes “I’m so damn lucky to have an all-star cast, some lovely, some crazy. Whoever thought this would last?”