McElroy: The 9 most fascinating people in sports this year

December is here, and while the holiday season has cranked up, the NFL playoff races are heating up, and the college football coaching carousel is spinning at a lightning speed of absurdity, it is nearing that time of the calendar to pause and put the year behind us before we flip to 2022.

While that’ll be here in the blink of an eye, this week I reflected on those who stole the show this year in sports: It’s my annual Nine Most Fascinating People in Sports of 2021.

(Why nine? Because everybody else does 10.)

Tom Brady: It’s been said that “Father Time” is undefeated.

Well, Tom Brady, 44, is giving him quite the fight.

There once was a time when many rolled their eyes at the thought of Brady playing until he was 40. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion still looks as if he’s 28 and is playing like it with 34 touchdowns and more than 3,700 passing yards.

Brady is in the conversation for most valuable player, and the Buccaneers at 9-3 are only a win back from being the top seed in the NFC.