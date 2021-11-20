McElroy: What I'm thankful for in sports this year

It’s become an annual tradition since starting this column nine years ago that every November this space is dedicated to what I’m thankful for in sports.

This year will be no exception because after surviving 2020, in many ways including literally, there’s been much to give “thanks” in life and sports in 2021.

As the movie character Tony Stark said, it was “something like a normal version of the planet had been restored, if there ever was such a thing.”

This was a year where one hopes absence made the heart grow fonder, where we didn’t realize what we’d had until it was gone, and appreciated how great it was to have it back.

During the past year, I’ve been thankful in sports for simple things: the return of the roar of the crowd, the atmosphere in the air before kickoff, along with so many other sights, smells, and sounds, including that of 66,000 rabid Hokies jumping up and down on the Friday night before Labor Day while bellowing the lyrics to “Enter Sandman.”

Oh, how we missed being at our favorite arenas, ballparks, and stadiums along with the boos, cheers, and clever and witty student sections that packed them.