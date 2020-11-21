McElroy: What I'm thankful for in sports (yes, even this year)

We should be thankful that even though things are different, games still can bring us the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat or just give us a few hours away from the troubles of our world.

I’m thankful for those moments that stop us in our tracks while a ball hangs in the air, then seconds later cause us to explode into amazement or disbelief as Mookie Betts takes away a home run at the wall or DeAndre Hopkins comes down with a Hail Mary in Arizona.

I’m thankful for the at-home time to teach my daughter how to hit off a tee and the joy that it brings her when Daddy is watching the Phillies bullpen implode as she is exploding with happiness upon seeing the Phillie Phanatic on screen.

I’m thank for Ron Rivera and Alex Smith. One showing us the courage while publicly fighting cancer and the other displaying the determination and passion to come back from 17 surgeries and a catastrophic leg injury that nearly cost him limb and life.