McElroy: What I'm thankful for in sports (yes, even this year)

It’s become an annual tradition since starting this column eight years ago that every November this space is dedicated to what I’m thankful for in sports.
However, upon sitting down to write and staring at a blank screen for 20 minutes, it caused me to send an email to sports editor Michael Phillips asking if it’s too early to just do an airing of the grievances column instead?
Let’s face it: 2020 has been, as CNN’s Jake Tapper said about the presidential debate, “a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck.”
Strictly sticking to sports, this global pandemic stripped us of March Madness, brackets and office pools, then caused us to watch classic games, marble racing and the Korean Baseball Organization.
We had to suffer through MLB owners and players arguing about how many games they would play and how much they wanted to be paid as the economy crashed. This occurred at the same time certain NBA players complained about the food inside their Orlando bubble as millions of Americans were driving to food banks.
It’s the year we’ve lost John Thompson, Bob Gibson, Joe Morgan, Tom Seaver, Gale Sayers, and, it still stings to type, Kobe and Gigi.
We’ve seen seasons canceled, countless games postponed, and we’ve been unable to gather for fun Friday nights at The Diamond, a high school game, or tailgate with our football families at Lane Stadium, Scott Stadium or FedEx Field.
Heck, this year has actually made us miss preseason NFL games.
However, this is a year where hopefully absence has made the heart grow fonder, where we didn’t realize what we’ve had until it was gone.
Maybe we’ve learned to make the best of a bad situation, turning our college football Saturdays into garage tailgates, grilling our own hot dogs on MLB’s opening night, or surprising Dad with a cutout of his grandkids at Citizens Bank Park.
There are things we should be thankful for, like how commissioners, coaches, athletic directors, trainers and epidemiologists found a way to give us the NBA Finals. There was a Stanley Cup awarded in a bubble and an actual baseball season outside of one.
Not a game has been missed and only a handful of NFL matchups reshuffled as we enter Week 11, which is an accomplishment considering football is a “contact virus in a contact sport,” as once described by Cleveland Browns center and president of the NFL Players Association J.C. Tretter.
Hokies and ‘Hoos should be thankful for people like Dr. John MacKnight at the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech chief medical officer Dr. Mark Rogers and head athletic trainer Mike Goforth, and the tireless hours they poured into safety protocols to get us a college football season in Charlottesville and Blacksburg.
We should be thankful that even though things are different, games still can bring us the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat or just give us a few hours away from the troubles of our world.
I’m thankful for those moments that stop us in our tracks while a ball hangs in the air, then seconds later cause us to explode into amazement or disbelief as Mookie Betts takes away a home run at the wall or DeAndre Hopkins comes down with a Hail Mary in Arizona.
I’m thankful for the at-home time to teach my daughter how to hit off a tee and the joy that it brings her when Daddy is watching the Phillies bullpen implode as she is exploding with happiness upon seeing the Phillie Phanatic on screen.
I’m thank for Ron Rivera and Alex Smith. One showing us the courage while publicly fighting cancer and the other displaying the determination and passion to come back from 17 surgeries and a catastrophic leg injury that nearly cost him limb and life.
I’m thankful that I’ve been given a reminder to appreciate the simple pleasure of sports, like hearing Doc Emrick call one last Stanley Cup Final or seeing Dustin Johnson overcome with emotion after winning The Masters, or just the thrill of my producer Paul Roper counting me down to the start of a Saturday pregame show, saying, “Good afternoon and welcome inside the broadcast booth at Lane Stadium,” even if it’s through a mask while wearing a face shield.
Quite honestly, looking back, I was thankful for having some time to go back and watch classic games so I could enjoy hearing Vin Scully call Game 1 of the 1988 World Series one more time or Virginia’s battle with Texas Tech in the national championship thriller.
Most importantly, after eight years and certainly after this year, I am thankful there’s still a space left here for me to type in, and more importantly, I’m glad you are here to read it.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show from 2 to 6 p.m. on 910 and 105.1.