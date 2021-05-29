McElroy: What to look forward to this summer in sports

It’s here!

The unofficial start to summer has arrived. Tis the time of the year to break out the SPF and bug spray, wear white again, and hope the “quarantine 15” didn’t size you out of your favorite swim trunks.

It’s also a time of the year where just like the temperatures heating up; so will a few areas in sports.

Unlike trying on our bathing suits, here are five stories that we should look forward to this summer.

Will fans return to the stands?

My three favorite simple pleasures of summertime are reading college football preview magazines by the pool, listening to baseball on the radio, and drinking a cold beer and having a hot dog at The Diamond watching the Flying Squirrels.

Stadiums all across America, including The Diamond on June 1, are opening up at 100% capacity.

How will fans come back?

Are they ready to come back?

Will we see an uptick in attendance as some feel they took live sports for granted or do we see Americans return to their old routines, as prior to the pandemic attendance declined in CFB, the NFL, NBA, NHL and for the sixth time in seven seasons in MLB.