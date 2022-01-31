Michael Robinson to receive inaugural VCU 'Power of Sport' award at Saturday's RVA Sports Awards

Michael Robinson spent years in the spotlight as a football player, from Varina to Penn State and ultimately winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now nearly a decade removed from playing, he continues to make an impact in the community through his Excel to Excellence Foundation.

His work with the foundation in the Varina neighborhood and across Richmond is why Robinson was tabbed to receive the VCU Center for Sport Leadership “Power of Sport” Award at Saturday’s inaugural RVA Sports Awards.

The event, which will be hosted by Tiki Barber and televised on CBS 6, was created by the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

It will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and tickets remain available until Wednesday.

There will be five awards given through fan voting, and two selected by panels — in addition to Robinson’s honor, Bobby Ukrop will receive the Community Champion award.

Robinson was selected by members of the the VCU Center for Sport Leadership.