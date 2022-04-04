Michael Robinson's Excel to Excellence foundation to hold celebration event with Good Feet Store

Former NFL and Varina football star Michael Robinson’s Excel to Excellence foundation is partnering with The Good Feet Store to provide underprivileged youth access to health and wellness resources Robinson wishes he’d been afforded in his own playing days.

The recipient of the Power of Sport Award at January’s inaugural RVA Sports Awards, Robinson runs Excel to Excellence, a nonprofit youth football foundation that works to “transform the community, especially here in the East End,” through football.

Saturday is the second week of the spring season for Robinson’s youth program, and The Good Feet store will be out at the fields behind J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College (1651 E. Parham Rd.) for a celebration event held in conjunction with Excel to Excellence beginning at 11 a.m.

Good Feet will donate a commercial van to Robinson’s organization and fit student-athletes with their own personalized youth arch supports.

“We didn’t even have a spring football league when I was growing up, in the spring we just played outside,” he said. “The fact that these kids have organized football, they have tournaments, things to keep them out of trouble and off the streets, that’s awesome.”

Robinson and local Good Feet Store franchisee Jonathan Cotten have over the years become good friends since a chance meeting in 2015. Robinson is a brand ambassador for the manufacturer and retailer.

“Just looking at us, we probably couldn’t be more opposite,” Robinson said of his relationship with Cotten. “I’m a Black guy, he’s a white guy, he comes from one side of the tracks, I come from the other. But when we come together and have conversations, it’s like I’ve know him my entire life.”

Robinson appeared in 112 NFL games with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, and said a foot injury contributed to the end of his playing career. He took a medication for the injury, which in turn contributed to liver and kidney issues.

“The universe kind of all lined up for me, this is a great arch support product and I’m all into foot health,” he said.

The All-Metro player of the year in 2000 and a VHSL hall of fame inductee in 2017, Robinson has watched with admiration in recent months as the Blue Devils became the first local public school to win football and basketball state championships in the same school year.

Highland Springs also won the Class 5 basketball title, and Robinson said athletics in the East End are a communal endeavor he’s got a lot of pride in contributing to.

“I think you’re seeing a community that’s just wrapping its arms around these young athletes, a community that’s having a lot of pride in the type of person that’s coming out of this area,” he said.

“And me personally, I made it my mission not only to help these kids when they’re experiencing their journey of winning a state championship, but after the state championship, then what? That’s why I’m here, to kind of help guide young people, be a resource for them ... I’m not surprised that state championships seem to follow the East End.”