Midlothian woman runs 130 miles in 24 hours to qualify for world championship

The world championship is May 22-23 in Timisoara, Romania. Richman has qualified for the team before, but only as an alternate — she met the 130-mile threshold in 2019, but too many runners had longer distances, so she was bumped off the team. That could still happen this year, she noted — the qualifying window is open until Jan. 20.

But this late in the game, it’s not likely another runner exceeds Richman’s mark. The 2021 championship would be the first time she’s actually made the trip, and Richman is eager to finally live out a dream years in the making.

She’s also particularly grateful to attain a major goal in a sport which she said has been a foundational component of her mental health amid a trying year. Richman has dealt with panic attacks and increased anxiety during the pandemic, but the goal-oriented routine of being an elite runner helps focus and calm her.

“I’ve definitely had a lot more stress, a lot more anxiety,” she said. “It’s a lot, but the running, along with therapy, is something that has really gotten me through. It did so before, but so much this year.”

Richman has a 2-year-old, Arley, and a 6-year-old, Cole. The latter is doing virtual kindergarten, and Richman’s husband stayed home with their children so she could fly to Phoenix for the weekend.