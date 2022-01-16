Midlothian's Keira D'Amato sets U.S. record in Houston Marathon victory

Keira D’Amato, a 37-year-old runner based out of Midlothian, claimed a victory on Sunday at the Houston Marathon and took down an American record in the process.
She finished the race in 2:19.12, 24 seconds faster than the previous record for an American woman set by Deena Kastor at the 2006 London Marathon. The second-place finisher in Houston, Britain’s Alice Wright, clocked in at 2:29.08 — nearly 10 minutes behind D’Amato.
“I keep checking [the time] to make sure that’s what I ran, I just can’t believe this. I’m really tired, but I’m really, really happy,” D’Amato told ABC13 in Houston right after the race. “Part of me just can’t believe this is happening, and the other part is ... [saying,] ‘This is happening because you worked your tail off, Keira, you worked so hard to get here.’
“It’s like dreams come true, you know?”
She shared an emotional celebration with her husband, Anthony, and two children, Tommy and Quin, after her feat.
“They’ve been part of this journey, part of the sacrifice. And when I crossed the line and they were there, oh man, it’s just one of the happiest moments of my life,” she said.
The record performance is the latest achievement for D’Amato, a real estate agent who once had to step away from running because of injuries. She qualified for and competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2020, and she set the American 10-mile record (51:23) on Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
In November, she won the Allianz Partners 8K, one of the events associated with the Richmond Marathon. She finished in 24:47, setting a race record.
D’Amato, who runs professionally with Nike, had a coach and a pair of runners to help her keep pace on the 26.2-mile journey.
Her pacers were Calum Neff, a professional runner based out of Texas, and Silas Frantz, who was an All-Metro runner of the year at Douglas Freeman High School. Frantz ran at Georgetown University and the University of Virginia, and he was the first local winner of the Monument Avenue 10K in 2016.
Frantz began working with D’Amato in 2018, when he was living in Richmond. He has since moved to California, but he was enlisted by D’Amato for Sunday’s race just a couple of months ago.
The goal was to keep her consistently around the 5:18-per-mile pace, and Frantz said he wasn’t sure she had a clear shot at the record until the last few miles.
D’Amato set off on her own for the final stretch and, by the time Neff and Frantz saw her at the finish line, she had an American flag draped over her shoulders.
“I just gave her a hug,” Frantz said. “She was just in disbelief, I think, at that point still because you get kind of delirious late in a marathon like that. ...
“This was the best race of her life. ... This was the magnum opus, so far.”
D’Amato’s record is a momentous achievement for the Richmond area as well. Jon Lugbill, the executive director of Sports Backers, said it’s unmatched in the history of the local running community.
“In my opinion, this is the biggest running news ever in Richmond,” Lugbill said. “Keira is a fixture in the Richmond running community and has inspired many people locally and around the country by sharing her running journey. It was an incredible performance to set a new American marathon record, and it is awesome to see Keira do so well.”
Twitter: @DGarnerRVA