Midlothian's Keira D'Amato sets U.S. record in Houston Marathon victory

Keira D’Amato, a 37-year-old runner based out of Midlothian, claimed a victory on Sunday at the Houston Marathon and took down an American record in the process.

She finished the race in 2:19.12, 24 seconds faster than the previous record for an American woman set by Deena Kastor at the 2006 London Marathon. The second-place finisher in Houston, Britain’s Alice Wright, clocked in at 2:29.08 — nearly 10 minutes behind D’Amato.

“I keep checking [the time] to make sure that’s what I ran, I just can’t believe this. I’m really tired, but I’m really, really happy,” D’Amato told ABC13 in Houston right after the race. “Part of me just can’t believe this is happening, and the other part is ... [saying,] ‘This is happening because you worked your tail off, Keira, you worked so hard to get here.’

“It’s like dreams come true, you know?”

She shared an emotional celebration with her husband, Anthony, and two children, Tommy and Quin, after her feat.

“They’ve been part of this journey, part of the sacrifice. And when I crossed the line and they were there, oh man, it’s just one of the happiest moments of my life,” she said.