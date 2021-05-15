Midlothian's Whitney Richman to race for US at world championship in October

“I was pinching myself, over and over again, looking in the mirror saying ‘Me?’” She said. “It’s super humbling that I’m included on this list of athletes, some have inspired me.”

But the days leading up to and following the final race were trying ones for Richman’s family. They’re good friends with the family of former Richmond Kickers player and coach David Bulow, who died May 6 at age 41 after suffering a stroke two weeks prior.

Richman told Bulow’s wife that she felt guilty celebrating her accomplishment.

“And she said, ‘You’d better not feel guilty. You’d better celebrate it, because you know he would be standing on the tallest mountain screaming about it,’” Richman said.

The Bulows have watched Richman’s kids when she went on runs, and the families used to live across the street from one another. Whitney and Dave bonded over both being athletes, she said, and he’d always tell her before races “Don’t come home unless you win!”

”So I’m trying to celebrate, I know he would be as well,” she said.