Mike Bevans remembers RTD sports writer John Packett, who died this week

My best friend died on Monday. I called him Screwhead, Old-Timer and Ol’ Coot. Longtime readers of the Times-Dispatch knew him as John Packett. Surely you read more than one of his stories, because he covered just about every sport and every team in and around the Capital City before retiring in 2009 and becoming an occasional contributor to these pages.

We arrived at the T-D sports department six months apart in 1970. Nine years older, he came in the spring after serving in the U.S. Navy. I came in the fall as a freshman at VCU, working at the newspaper on weekends. Soon enough we shared the high school beat, played racquetball and tennis, hosted parties and led the single man’s life.

Screwhead established himself as the state’s top-ranked tennis writer, covering everything from the city junior championships to the U.S. Open, including the men’s WCT and women’s Virginia Slims tour stops in Richmond. I left the T-D in 1979 to work at five other papers around the country before settling in New York City as a magazine editor. The Old-Timer was a T-D scribe for life.

We both married up, to women we didn’t deserve, and we both had two children who made us prouder than we ever imagined.