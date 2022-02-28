 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mills Godwin runner sets SEC record for Arkansas at conference track championships

Britton Wilson at New Balance Nationals

Britton Wilson was a standout runner at Mills Godwin.

 2019, Nolan Jez/MileSplit

Arkansas sprinter Britton Wilson (Mills Godwin) and three teammates set a collegiate record Saturday in the 4x400-meter relay, finishing in 3:24.09, as Arkansas won its eighth consecutive SEC indoor track and field championship.

The foursome ran the fourth fastest 4x400 relay ever — the Russian national team set the record at 3:23.37 in 2006.

Wilson ran the anchor leg with a split of 49.83, which was the second fastest 4x400 split all-time indoors.

The collegiate record broke the previous mark of 3:26.27 set in 2021 by Texas A&M by over two full seconds.

Wilson also set a school record in the 400 meters with a time of 50.88, finishing runner-up to Kentucky’s Alexis Holmes, who clocked 50.35.

