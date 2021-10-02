Mills Godwin shuts down Glen Allen late to preserve a 21-14 victory

The moment of reckoning had arrived.

Fourth down and five. Glen Allen ball on the Mills Godwin 46.

Just under three minutes remained in the matchup of Colonial District rivals on a cool, clear Friday night at Axselle Stadium.

The momentum favored the Jaguars.

Bring it on, Justin Harris’s inner voice said. Test me. Throw it my way again. You tried once. It didn’t work. It won’t work this time either. Just watch. You’ll see.

Seconds later, the pass across the middle spiraled true toward its target.

Just past the line of scrimmage, Harris, as if by instinct, leaped high, snatched the football one-handed from the air, then returned it to the visitors’ 34, whence the Eagles ran out the clock and claimed a hard-fought, well-earned 21-14 victory.

“Two plays before, they tried me with a slant,” said Harris, a 6-3, 190-pound senior defensive back. “It was well defended. They yelled out the same play. I stood right beside him (the receiver), read his hips, and made a perfect play on the ball.

“The quarterback stepped up and launched it. I saw it, and it was like, I got to get the ball. We need to end this game.”