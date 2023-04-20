Longtime Clover Hill coach bouncing back from heart failure, plans to participate in Monument 10k

It was early afternoon on a lazy Labor Day weekend Sunday, and Jim Wahrman was sitting in his living room, watching a Western on television, and enjoying a much-needed respite before the action of the school year kicked into high gear.

A social studies and government teacher at Clover Hill High School since 2002, Wahrman also serves as head coach of three varsity sports (cross country, boys basketball, and spring track), no easy task especially considering that he and his wife Cindy live in Farmville and his daily commute is 48.9 miles each way.

This day, Sept. 4, 2022, was Jim’s and Cindy’s 40th wedding anniversary, and they were happy and fulfilled and loving life.

Then, in an instant, their world changed forever.

“I sat up and had a hard time breathing and sort of leaned over,” Wahrman recalled as he tilted to his left to demonstrate. “My wife said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘I can’t draw a deep breath.’

“She said, “We’re going to the emergency room.’ I said, ‘That’s not a bad idea.’”

Off they went to Chippenham Hospital. After an initial evaluation, Wahrman was transferred to St. Francis Hospital and ultimately to Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

Throughout his 66 years, Wahrman had experienced minimal health-related issues. Fitness had always been paramount as a means to maintain his hectic pace, do right by his close-knit family, and set an example for his athletes both at Clover Hill and at Prince Edward County High, where he taught and coached (including the 1999 girls Group A basketball state champion) from 1993-2002.

What’s going on here? he wondered as he underwent test after test. This is so out-of-the-blue. It’s surreal. I’ve taken care of myself. What could possibly be wrong?

The answer hit him like a well-directed forearm shiver: congestive heart failure.

“They saw some blockages in my heart,” he said. “That’s when they decided to do surgery. I thought, This can’t be true. It was like a hole in my stomach.”

Bracing for the long haul

Wahrman knew that his father Bill had experienced similar heart issues at 66, undergone surgery, regained his health, and lived to be 91. He wasn’t expecting this, though, and no competitor – and, make no mistake, Wahrman is a competitor – wants to miss time in the arena, but he braced for the long haul and re-evaluated his priorities.

“My priorities were, how am I going to deal with this? What’s my family going to do? What are they feeling? What happens if I’m not around?” he said. “I didn’t think much about school other than the fact that I wouldn’t be there for a while. I thought about the kids on the cross country team, but I knew they’d be well taken care of.

“There was that whole hodgepodge of emotions. Everything hit at once. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom.”

Though the experience was challenging, Cindy and their three adult children (Christopher, Nicole, and Matthew) and their families managed.

“Everything fell into place,” Wahrman said. “They knew how to handle the situation. They were concerned, they didn’t like what was going on, they didn’t want to see what was going on, but they knew how to deal with it.”

Triple bypass surgery was scheduled for Sept. 12, so for eight days, he remained at St. Mary’s undergoing tests, drawing strength from the host of friends who offered support, encouragement, and prayers, and contemplating his future.

“Everybody said, We’re going to fix it, you’ll walk out of here, and you’ll be able to resume all activities you were doing before, which was a comfort,” he said. “I don’t remember a whole lot about that time. I do remember my wife saying that after the surgery, the surgeon came out and was smiling.”

Four days later, Wahrman returned home wearing a LifeVest heart monitor.

His recovery had begun, or so he thought.

“The first couple of days were OK,” he said. “On the 19th, it went off and kept beeping, and all of a sudden, I went into a daze.

“I walked out of the house to the garage, which is maybe 50 feet away. I got outside, stepped down three steps, and I was ready to pass out. I was wobbling back and forth.”

Medics transported him to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, then back to St. Mary’s where doctors installed a pacemaker and defibrillator.

“I have some souvenirs,” he said with a wry smile. “If something goes wrong, I can immediately tell because it beeps. It hasn’t beeped yet.”

Following his second hospitalization, Wahrman channeled his competitive spirit into 18 weeks of twice-weekly cardiac rehabilitation at St. Francis. He was discharged Jan. 26.

“I looked forward to the rehab because it was fun,” he said. “There was one machine (the aerodyne bike) that busted my butt. Every day I was on it, I got to the point where I was, I can’t do this. I can’t do this. Then, I thought about my cross country team.”

He paused, collected himself for a moment, and continued.

“When it started to wear me out,” he said, “I’d think of those kids in that last quarter mile, hanging on. That gave me the incentive to keep moving forward and not quit.

“I came by practice one day and told them that. I said, ‘I want to thank you all. You’ve been my inspiration.’”

In his stead, athletic director David Zyglocke and Kevin Carpenter, a Clover Hill social studies teacher and former track and cross country assistant, directed the team.

“When Mr. Zyglocke explained the situation, I said, ‘Of course, I’ll help out,” said Carpenter, who did his student teaching under Wahrman’s supervision. “Jim has been a mentor of mine the entire time I’ve worked here.

“He had a bunch of boys that were very driven and sold on what was going on, and they pretty much followed the regimen that he’d established over the summer.”

That said, Wahrman’s health crisis affected them.

“Emotionally, I could tell that quite a few of them were devastated by it, but it didn’t destroy them,” Carpenter said. “He was their rock, but it took them a little while to come back into it.”

They did, of course, and they made him proud.

The Clover Hill boys went on to place second in the Region 5C meet and second in the state, their highest finish ever. Wahrman attended several competitions, including the Class 5 state championship, to support and inspire them and later in the fall was honored as Chesterfield County’s Cross Country Coach of the Year.

“Jim is such a lost breed coaching three seasons,” Zyglocke said. “He always does his job and does it well. He’s well respected. He’s such a calming influence. He’s very even-keeled, but he always has a way of getting his point across.

“Out of respect for him, the kids rallied around each other and made each other better. They took all the younger kids in and made them a part of everything.”

'His impact was undeniable'

Scott McCandlish, Wahrman’s basketball assistant for three years, stepped in to handle off-season foundational work and other head coaching duties that continued through the season.

“The most immediate concern was about coach’s health,” McCandlish said. “Coach Wahrman had really been great about letting me run certain aspects of practice. He’d empowered me as an assistant, which really helped with the transition.”

As the season went along, Wahrman became more of a presence at practices and games.

“It was a relief seeing him up and moving,” McCandlish said. “The more he was able to do, you could tell it had a huge positive impact on the group. On everybody, really.

“He’s a person of great integrity and a great person. The more he was around, his impact was undeniable.”

All the while, Wahrman was tending dutifully to his rehab and reflecting upon the time that he came face-to-face with his mortality.

“People say that if you’re a person of faith, you aren’t supposed to be afraid of dying,” he said. “I like to think I’m a person of faith, but I was afraid. I wasn’t ready. I still had things to do. I was thinking about what my family would do if something happened.

“I was thinking about why this was happening. What did I do wrong? Part of me, because of my faith, and this may sound strange, thought, What did I do to disappoint God that I’m going through this?”

After much contemplation and introspection, he came to understand that the test wasn’t what happened but the manner with which he dealt with the challenges.

“It was just a fact,” he said. “The bottom line was, this is where I am, this is where I need to be, and this is what I’m going to do. I just sucked it up and did it.”

Which, he acknowledges, is the advice he’s often given athletes about dealing with adversity.

“It’s like I’d come full cycle,” he said. “You tell kids they have to do this, they have to do that. This is how you build character. Now, I had to take my own advice. That’s hard.”

Wahrman returned to the classroom Jan. 3 and resumed his duties as head spring track coach on March 1. He’s taking his medications, observing a heart-healthy diet, exercising regularly, and keeping his medical appointments that he hopes will be fewer and further between as time goes on.

“Every time I take a deep breath, I say, ‘Thanks, Doc. I appreciate that,’” he said. “It feels good to draw a deep breath. The regimen has been laid out. I know what I have to do if I want to continue…living.”

His recovery is going well. He’s even been cleared to walk the Monument Avenue 10k with his family. That said, he takes nothing for granted and, with gratitude, continues to learn, reflect, and find meaning in his journey.

“Obviously, I wish all this hadn’t happened,” he said. “On the flip side, if we don’t learn from this and make it a positive, there’s something wrong. From that aspect, I’ve changed. I don’t take things as seriously as I used to. I’m a little bit more laid-back. Things that used to bother me don’t bother me anymore.

“I’m just thankful everything turned out the way it did and thankful that I had a tremendous support system. I couldn’t have gotten through this without my family, my wife. I can’t even imagine what she was thinking. I’m in a good place now.”