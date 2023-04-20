While the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k returned to its traditional format as a one-day, one-place race last year, Sports Backers executive director Jon Lugbill didn’t necessarily feel everything was back to normal.

Pandemic restrictions in 2020 and ’21 forced Sports Backers, the organizer of the popular event, to get creative and hold socially distanced runs over several days on different courses, along with a virtual option.

The restrictions were gone last year, but Lugbill said there were lingering COVID concerns, plus construction around Monroe Park left racers and spectators without the usual area near the finish that helped create a festive atmosphere.

With COVID worries fading and the party returning to the park, Lugbill thinks things will have a more normal feel when the 24th annual race gets going Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Kroger once again joins Ukrop’s as a title sponsor.

“It’s all going to have more energy and excitement I think,” Lugbill said.

The number of entries would seem to indicate things are getting closer to before the pandemic. After drawing about 16,000 entries last year, about 19,500 had registered as of midweek.

The race drew 26,000 participants in 2019. Lugbill said Sports Backers is “very happy about the way things are trending.”

“Whether we get back to 2019 and how that works -- we still hear people say there’s fear of being in crowds because of COVID,” he said. “How much that impacts us, I don’t know. But that will go away with time.”

Lugbill said almost half of those participating "are first-timers," and almost 90% come from within 50 miles, a testament to the popularity of a race that started in 2000 and has become the 14th largest in the country, according to Sports Backers.

Lugbill said he “arrogantly thought (the race) was going to be a big success from the get-go.”

“I knew that the course was really good,” he said. “It was very flat. It was very scenic, the homes, the trees, the landscaping was beautiful. So I kind of knew the bones were there for something special.

“It surpassed my expectations though. … Our running community at the time in 2000 wasn’t very big, so the idea you’re going to have this huge running race in Richmond, Virginia, just seemed hard. Getting 5,000, OK. But getting 20,000? That’s a stretch.”

It’s “nuts,” Lugbill said, to start thinking about the 25th anniversary next year. Among other things, Sports Backers hopes to honor those who have participated in every race. That number stands at 29.

“The fact the Ukrop’s … family has been involved in the title sponsorship of this race from the very beginning -- this thing has community written all over it. It’s part of its DNA,” Lugbill said.

“The volume of support that the race gets is really incredible. All the cheering groups and the spectators that come out, just the whole atmosphere is extremely unusual. There’s a great deal of pride, and I think there’s reason for the community to celebrate that (it will be) 25 years into this amazing community event.”

Note: The Collegiate Running Association 10k Road Race National Championship again will be part of the 10k, with $3,500 in prize money.

Today in sports history: April 20 1986: Michael Jordan sets NBA playoff scoring record with 63 points 2007: Roger Federer wins 500th career match 2008: Lorena Ochoa becomes first LPGA Tour player in 45 years to win 4 straight tournaments 2008: Danica Patrick becomes first female winner in IndyCar history 2014: Bernard Hopkins, 49, becomes oldest to win unification light heavyweight bout 2015: Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia wins 119th Boston Marathon 2017: LeBron James, Cavs erase 25-point deficit to beat Pacers in playoffs 2017: Nashville Predators sweep top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks