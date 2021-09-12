More than 185,070 Virginians packed the state's sports venues Saturday in a return to live events

College football also brought out droves of people, with Virginia Tech (reported attendance: 53,680), Virginia (36,036), James Madison (22,108) and Old Dominion (18,363) all hosting home games.

The Hokies led the way last week with a sellout crowd against North Carolina. Attendance dropped off this week against a lesser opponent, Middle Tennessee, but the school was able to iron out a handful of issues that emerged with digital ticketing and concessions that emerged in the opener.

Most state colleges are requiring students to be vaccinated, further paving the way to enjoying large, outdoor events without fear of them becoming major COVID events.

That tally of 185,070 doesn't account for smaller colleges like Virginia Union, other minor league baseball teams, or a handful of high school football games that were played around the commonwealth.

The day also marked commemorations of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. At Richmond Raceway, Earnhardt reminisced on the day - he won NASCAR's first race back .

"I remember when we waited to go back to the racetrack in 2001, and how good it felt to go to Dover a couple weeks later," he said. "How amazing the energy was.

"And there's some of that same feeling here today in Richmond. It's awesome to have this doubleheader and give these fans a great afternoon and a lot of action, and hopefully they enjoyed themselves."