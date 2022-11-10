'Murray in a hurry': Virginia runner to hit 300 milestone in Richmond Marathon

They call her “Murray in a hurry,” for a running prowess that’s now well established.

But, 10 years ago, Karen Murray never would’ve imagined she’d be approaching the milestone that lies right in front of her.

At that time, Murray, a Mamaroneck, N.Y., native, was coming off her first half marathon, in preparation for her aim to complete a half Ironman event. The Southern Westchester, N.Y.-based NewRo Runners run club served as Murray’s training haven during her Ironman pursuit.

Members of NewRo Runners, after Murray’s half marathon, prodded her to join a van of more than a dozen who planned to drive to the Wineglass Marathon in upstate New York.

Her initial reaction was that she wasn’t ready for such a distance, a full 26.2 miles. But she joined the group anyway, completing what was her first marathon on Sept. 30, 2012.

“I was in so much pain the next day that I was like, ‘Never again,’” Murray said. “I’m like, ‘I am never doing this again.’

“Obviously now I have to say, ‘Never say never.’”

That first marathon has now become hundreds, in a running journey that has taken Murray across the country. She’s completed a marathon in all 50 states on three different occasions.

Her yearly schedule is packed with races, which she completes with her husband, Glen Anderson, a fellow marathoner. And it’s brought Murray, who now lives in Kents Store, Va., to the precipice of a major milestone.

This year’s Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon will be the 300th marathon for the 56-year-old Murray. And she’ll be sporting the No. 300 bib to mark the occasion.

“I never thought I would be getting to my 300th marathon. Never,” Murray said. “Even at 100 I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I did that.’ I think it was because of the community of runners that I was around that just ignited the fire.”

Murray didn’t have a substantial running background before beginning her marathon journey.

Running was simply something Murray, who was raising three kids while working full time, picked up as a mechanism for weight loss. Biking didn’t do it for her, and neither did swimming. But running was the most effective.

As daunting as her first marathon seemed, and as strenuous physically as it proved, it didn’t take Murray long to become hooked. Two weeks after the Wineglass Marathon, Murray felt good. And it got her thinking.

“I was like, ‘You know, I got to go beat my time,’” she said.

So she signed up for the Philadelphia Marathon, and completed that in 2012 as well.

The pace steadily picked up — the following year she did the New York City Marathon, the Chicago Marathon and the Philadelphia Marathon. Eventually, Murray settled on a goal of doing a marathon a month. And that routine morphed into a goal of completing a marathon in all 50 states by the time she turned 50 years old.

Murray completed that first 50-state round three days before her 50th birthday, in 2016, in Anchorage, Alaska. That was also her 75th marathon in total.

“So I said, ‘OK, I know I’m going to get to 100,’” Murray said. “So I quickly tried to figure out where I was going to go. And I figured out I can go back to my first-ever marathon.”

So she did, checking off No. 100 back at the Wineglass Marathon, which also happened to mark the five-year anniversary of her first-ever marathon. Now, with the Richmond Marathon, she will have completed twice that amount — 200 marathons — in the five-year stretch since.

Along the way, Murray has used past races as vehicles to raise money for various causes — the Burke Medical Research Institute in White Plains, N.Y., was among them. Murray’s efforts helped drive funds for the center’s robotics program for stroke survivors.

She has also trained other runners, and has lent her ear to new marathoners looking for advice.

“I always parallel marathoning with real life, too,” Murray said. “Because I feel like everything that happens between a marathon, between your mental growth and your physical growth, is everything that also pertains in your work life as well. And anything in life and family, and all that.

“So, it gives you great power and strength.”

Running was the link that brought Murray and Anderson together, too. Anderson spotted Murray at mile 11 of the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon in Delaware in 2014. They continued to run into each other at various races after that, and started dating in 2017.

After the mile 11 encounter, the No. 11 became a special one in their relationship — they were married on Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:11 a.m.

Anderson, 56, is from the Louisa area, and has run more than 430 marathons himself. Since 2019 Murray, who operates her own insurance agency, The Murray Group, and Anderson, a sales manager at Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Central Virginia, have run just about every marathon they do together.

“It’s still fun to visit all over the country, too, if you can do it,” said Anderson, who assembles the couple’s marathon schedule each year. “Fortunately for us we are able to right now, so that’s what we’ve been doing.”

The Richmond Marathon was Anderson’s first marathon, in 2002. And he’ll be back again this year as Murray hits No. 300.

They’ll be two of what’s expected to be 15,900 to 16,400 runners in this year’s marathon, up 1,500 to 2,000 from last year’s event, which marked a return to a traditional format coming out of the pandemic.

“I think certainly people’s comfort levels have increased, that’s certainly part of it,” said Megan Schultz, who is Sports Backers’ chief operating officer and race director for the Richmond Marathon. “But I also think we put on a really special event, and the Richmond region really shows off on marathon day.”

For runners, Sports Backers is bringing back wet washcloths along the course this year, and post-race massages, too. Also, a new option available for finishers will be the ability to pay to have their medals personally engraved on Brown’s Island after the race.

Murray has run the Richmond Marathon twice before, last year and in 2021.

But this year will be different — the achievement of a milestone that a decade ago seemed improbable.

“You just go, go, go, and you have fun,” Murray said, of her journey. “They call me ‘Murray in a hurry.’ And I have been Murray in a hurry.”