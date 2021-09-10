NASCAR arrives in town with a 9/11 tribute, Dale Jr. coming out of retirement, and a high-stakes playoff race

Doubleheaders are a common sight on the baseball diamond, but less so at a NASCAR track.

Race fans on Saturday will get two for the price of one at Richmond Raceway, as the Xfinity Series races at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Cup Series playoff race at 7:30. In between, the track will have events memorializing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Xfinity race will feature the return of a fan favorite, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive the Hellman’s Mayo Chevy at the track for the first time since 2018.

Earnhardt has been running one Xfinity race a year since retiring, something he said helps him connect better with the sport in his role as a TV analyst.

“I just like to, you know, go and smell the smells, and hear the sounds, and experience all the things inside a race car that that I loved about it,” he said. “And hopefully that’s what comes out of it is just a lot of fun and a good experience.”

He’ll start from the 30th position in the field, and said his expectations for the race are low.

“We were in this race a couple of years ago and led some laps and won a stage, but when it came time to get down to business, we didn’t have it.