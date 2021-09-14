NASCAR race in Richmond launches the WynnBet lounge, further binds ties between the groups

Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag at Richmond on Saturday night, and for some fans, that was a profitable event.

Virginia is wrapping up its first year of legalized betting, and the Federated Auto Parts 400 was one of the events that fans could bet on while attending.

The race also marked the public debut of the WynnBet lounge. WynnBet, the sports betting arm of the Las Vegas casino, signed a deal to become an official partner of Virginia's two NASCAR tracks, Richmond and Martinsville.

Bobby Amerine, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships for WynnBet, said it's a natural connection.

"NASCAR fans are very loyal and very dedicated," Amerine said. "And so we're excited to tap into that base of enthusiasm. I think NASCAR is naturally well positioned for betting opportunities."

He noted the varieties of ways that fans can bet on a race, including winners, top-10 finishes, driver head-to-head matchups and standings by manufacturer.

"We worked with NASCAR to develop WynnBet branded lounges at each of those tracks that we can use for hospitality and VIP experiences for patrons of WynnBet and NASCAR fans generally who want to engage with us on location," Amerine said.