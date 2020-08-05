The pandemic has brought many sports to a halt, but the Teen Masters Bowling Championships, one of the nation's most prestigious events, is taking place as scheduled this week at AMF Shrader Lanes in Henrico.
About 120 bowlers withdrew prior to the event, but there are still 232 bowlers who are competing, representing most of the country, from California to Washington to New England.
The event, which bills itself as "America's Premier High School Championship Event" in the sport, awards $50,000 in scholarships to participants.
Gary Beck, of Killer “B” Promotions, brought the event to Richmond in 2017, and did so again this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beck had to put in extra work and dedication to make his event run safely and smoothly with different precautions that he hasn’t been used to.
In order for all the bowlers to be safe, Beck staggered squad arrivals and departures. There can only be a limited amount of people in the building at a time, and they can only come when it is their time to compete.
He has enforced mandatory masks, and the bowlers have colored coded water bottles and towels so that no one touches each other’s belongings.
After each game they do what Beck refers to as a “train," meaning bowlers don’t pass each other while changing lanes. He says they are taking temperature scans, practicing social distancing while getting up and moving and are sanitizing equipment between every game.
“We’re being very cautious to the fact that there is a pandemic and we're just trying to minimize risk while still holding the event,” Beck said.
At first Beck was nervous and distraught that the event would be over, worry that increased last week with increased restrictions in Hampton Roads. But Richmond's current phase rules permitted the tournament to go on.
“These people have a strong dedication to their kids into the sport of bowling and the opportunities that this event offers and so it's amazing what they have gone through to be here,” Beck said.
From claps from family members to bowlers fist pumping to shrugs at the beginning of the event, the COVID-19 precautions didn’t stop anyone from having a good time and enjoying themselves.
Caroline Thesier, a fifth-year veteran of the Teen Masters from North Carolina, said she is glad to be back at the tournament. She began the second day of the tournament with a slow start, but by the end of game one she got more comfortable and found where she wanted to be.
“I just love Teen Masters because I think it's one of the best youth events in the world,” Thesier said. “It really forces you to know how to play the lanes and know how to make changes and not be afraid to do it.”
The highest Thesier has finished in the tournament is second, and she is hoping to improve that finish to win the championship this year. She added that the tournament makes bowlers step outside their comfort zone.
“I think it’s a perfect way for bowlers to get used to not always knowing exactly what to do," she said. "Learning and knowing how to make changes, and learning how to be comfortable with making changes, and not always scoring but hanging in there and being tough mentally as well."
Even with all the new and different changes, Beck is still excited to be hosting the event and watching the kids grow emotionally and mentally.
“They struggle and then they find a way to keep fighting and that inspires me, and that’s why I do this,” Beck said.
Thesier is also looking forward to this event and hopes to see what new things she can take away from the Teen Masters Bowling Championships.
“With this tournament, I just always love [that] every time I come here, I always learn something new and of course you meet so many different people, Thesier said. “That’s always my favorite part because you make so many new friends every single year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.