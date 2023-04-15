For years, Darren Sawatzky, the chief sporting officer and coach of the Richmond Kickers, has been looking to build a bridge between the youth clubs in Richmond and the pro team.

Those dreams are beginning to come to fruition thanks to Mika Elovaara, who starting this year is serving as both a Kickers assistant coach and the technical director for the Richmond United youth soccer club for both boys and girls.

“There’s a reason why I was super excited to take on the challenge, because we’ve been working on creating a new pathway for boys and girls for quite a while now,” Elovaara said. “To be able to finally do it and to be trusted with the responsibility to lead that with Darren is humbling.”

According to a team announcement, the goal of the partnership “is to forge a culture of modern high-performance player development for all Richmond United players as they strive towards their dreams of higher education and high-level soccer, now with the opportunity to make the professional pathway part of that process earlier.”

Elovaara said that he wants the players to understand the fundamentals so that when they go on to play at a high level coaches can focus on the team as a whole, but to also understand the importance of the development of culture, which is emphasized on the Kickers team, and later the details of the game. The assistant coach also wants players to understand the basics of pursuing anything at a high level outside of soccer.

“Bridging the gap looks different every day,” he said. “What we do with the youth is projecting and building their ability to be there when they are 16, 17, 18, 19 years old, because wherever they go, we are helping the coach recruit and sign players that they are excited to work with.”

The Kickers have also been fostering other connections with Richmond United, as there are two players who are coaching and two other players that played for the club who have signed USL academy contracts.

One of those players is Beckett Howell, who started out on the Richmond United U12 team and made his professional debut at the Open Cup match against Cleveland SC last week.

“To represent that club (Richmond United) and all the players who want to reach this level, it feels great,” the defender said. “I know a lot of kids have the same aspirations and want to be here where I am, and now that Mika is there, it gives them help and the opportunity for them to reach their goals.”

Midfielder Gabe Cox is another Richmond United product, who eventually received an opportunity to play for the Columbus Crew 2, an MLS Next Pro team, before returning home to Richmond.

“I think it’s awesome and I think it is something that I would’ve loved to have when I was that age,” he said. “I went up to play for another team and I had to live away from my family and if there was a guy like Mika there when I was U13, U14, U15, I probably wouldn’t have had to do that because he allows players in the academy that he thinks are capable of playing at the next level to come in and have an opportunity.”

Previously, the Kickers also signed USL academy contracts with two other Richmond United standouts, Damian Gallegos and Ty Johnson, in 2021 before they made their way to playing Division I soccer.

Now with Elovaara in both organizations, he will be able to watch players and help Sawatzky keep an eye on players who could potentially go from playing youth soccer straight to playing in the professional ranks.

“It’s always a jump from youth to college, college to pro, and to try to take a youth pathway and try to jump right into the professional game is very difficult,” Sawatzky said. “Having him involved is paramount, he is not only a good coach but a good educator. He’s very good at helping guys get over that hump in the last piece and we’re going to need him over the next few years.

“You’ll start to see the fruit of that, but it’s a process.”

