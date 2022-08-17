New HBCU golf tournament will start in Richmond after Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the First Tee - Greater Richmond are collaborating on a new golf tournament for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The River City Collegiate Classic will start the day after the DECC on the Country Club of Virginia-James River Course, while the conclusion will be the next day at Belmont.

“It is of paramount importance to the PGA Tour, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and First Tee to continue to grow the game of golf while also bringing increased diversity to the sport,” said DECC Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “It was an easy conversation with First Tee, Virginia Union University and The Country Club of Virginia to bring this concept to life.”