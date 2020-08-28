New signee Emiliano Terzaghi pivotal to Kickers' turnaround

“He’s an Argentine professional soccer player. Some of our guys are learning to be pros, that’s kind of what this level is about. He’s an established professional, he understands what it takes,” Sawatzky said.

“I can’t say enough about what he means to our team right now, both in the locker room and on the field. He’s just a very clever guy, and I’m glad we signed him.”

Terzaghi said the decision to leave his home country and uproot 5,324 miles from Argentina to Virginia was not a difficult one to make. He’s still learning English but gets along very well with his new teammates and club personnel.

“It is always nostalgic to leave your home and accept such a big change, but it was a very nice challenge for us,” he said, adding that Josefina loves attending Kickers games and already has made friends with the whole team.

“Today we are very happy to be here.”

One of the more noticeable features of Terzaghi’s appearance is his array of tattoos, dotting both arms and much of his legs. Some are related to the birth of his daughter, others are family names, his wife’s name, the date of his first professional game. Some are for purely aesthetic appeal.