New signee Emiliano Terzaghi pivotal to Kickers' turnaround

Kickers forward Emiliano Terzaghi arrived in Richmond having never been to the United States before.
A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, the January signee has scored in four of Richmond’s five matches this season. On the field, he’s fit seamlessly into head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky’s high-octane, press-heavy, forward-thinking scheme.
Off the field, it took some time for Terzaghi, his wife and 3-year-old daughter Josefina to adjust to such drastic change.
“Adapting to the country and to the new team, as all changes, takes time. It was all new for me at that time, but little by little I am improving,” Terzaghi said through an interpreter.
“My teammates and coaching staff, owners, all the confidence that they instilled in me in the best way, that helped me a lot so that I can adapt faster. Today, I feel very comfortable being in the country and in this team -- it’s a great family.”
Terzaghi, 30, came to the Kickers from San Martin de Burzaco, an Argentinian club based in Burzaco, Buenos Aires province. He played most of his career with Club Atletico Banfield in the Argentine Primera Division.
At 5-foot-6, 154 pounds, Terzaghi, is not the most physically imposing of strikers. But he has a knack for reading space and putting himself in the right place at the right time. He’s shown versatility, too, finding the back of the net in a wide variety of ways early on in his Kickers career.
He scored on a header from close range in the season-opener at league-leader Greenville Triumph SC; on a low-driven shot from the edge of the box across the face of goal in a 1-0 win over Forward Madison FC; on a quick turn in the box right in front of goal when the ball rebounded to his feet during a 2-1 victory against FC Tucson; and displayed the physicality to muscle past a defender and poke a shot by the onrushing New England Revolution II keeper in last week’s 2-1 win.
When Terzaghi receives the ball, he shows the flare and control synonymous with many South American players in leagues around the world. The ball appears almost glued to his feet, and frequent hesitations and changes of direction keep defenders guessing.
The effervescent Argentine said he’s comfortable with the style of play in USL League One, and that he hasn't noticed significant differences compared to the Argentinian league. He also loves Sawatzky’s attack-minded style.
Sawatzky said Terzaghi has had a major impact on team culture since his arrival. The first-year coach lauded his fresh acquisition's professionalism, saying he’s had a huge influence on the development of younger players around him. Richmond is 3-1-1, good for second place in USL League One ahead of Saturday’s rematch with first-place Greenville at City Stadium.
“He’s an Argentine professional soccer player. Some of our guys are learning to be pros, that’s kind of what this level is about. He’s an established professional, he understands what it takes,” Sawatzky said.
“I can’t say enough about what he means to our team right now, both in the locker room and on the field. He’s just a very clever guy, and I’m glad we signed him.”
Terzaghi said the decision to leave his home country and uproot 5,324 miles from Argentina to Virginia was not a difficult one to make. He’s still learning English but gets along very well with his new teammates and club personnel.
“It is always nostalgic to leave your home and accept such a big change, but it was a very nice challenge for us,” he said, adding that Josefina loves attending Kickers games and already has made friends with the whole team.
“Today we are very happy to be here.”
One of the more noticeable features of Terzaghi’s appearance is his array of tattoos, dotting both arms and much of his legs. Some are related to the birth of his daughter, others are family names, his wife’s name, the date of his first professional game. Some are for purely aesthetic appeal.
The tattoos contribute to an aura of unruffled self assurance which Terzaghi exudes, a confident professionalism which seems to have percolated among his teammates and played a key role in the Kickers’ hot start.
“Outside of soccer he’s an insanely cool human being,” Sawatzky said.
“The culture that Emiliano brings is actually more important than his play, and his play speaks for itself.”
