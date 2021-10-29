New sports bar opens inside Rosie's on Midlothian Turnpike, boasting largest TV screen in Virginia

The Colonial Downs Group has opened a new sports bar inside Rosie's on Midlothian Turnpike.

The Playbook will be open daily and boasts itself as having the largest TV screen in Virginia.

The screen, a 28-foot projector, can be rolled up to reveal a stage for live music.

Because the restaurant is inside Rosie's, only those age 18 or older are allowed inside.

Executive vice president John Marshall was at the ribbon cutting on Thursday, and said the goal was to "elevate" traditional sports bar fare.

There are burgers, wings and ribs on the menu, as well as appetizers like giant pretzels.

VCU's Rodney The Ram and Nutzy of the Flying Squirrels were on hand to help cut the ribbon and welcome the first guests on Thursday.

There are gambling machines inside the restaurant but it's not a focus of the space, and while sports betting is legal on mobile phones in Virginia, there are no kiosks to place bets inside the restaurant.

Rosie's offers off-track betting for horse races, but that is located in a different part of the facility.

The new restaurant will be open for dinner Monday-Thursday, for lunch and dinner on Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.