No. 1 Highland Springs forces six turnovers, beats Colonial Forge 52-7

Colonial Forge’s lone score came off of a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Following the score, the Eagles recovered an onside kick, but it took only two plays for the Springers to force a fumble.

Not to be outdone by its defense, Highland Springs’ offense was firing on all cylinders as well. The team combined for 574 yards offense, including 356 rushing yards.

Jakyre Henley led the Springers through the air and on the ground with 113 yards on 13-of-17 passing and 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Henley’s two touchdowns? Both were runs where the sophomore found the edge and outsprinted the entire Eagles defense on carries of 37 and 40 yards, respectively.

“He’s a kid that has a lot of ability,” Johnson said of Henley. “He’s a kid that can run around and make things happen. He did that tonight. That’s kind of his first full game of playing.”

Highland Springs ran a two quarterback offense with standout sophomore Khristian Martin and Henley. Martin started, but Henley soon entered on the Springers’ third drive before they traded off the quarterback responsibilities.