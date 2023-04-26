WASHINGTON — Midway through Wednesday night's U.S. Open Cup game, Richmond Kickers defender Jake Mecham made a blistering sprint at a loose ball, attempting to kick it off a D.C. United player to save possession for Richmond.

The United player objected. The ref motioned to Mecham to take it down a notch.

But on a brisk spring night at Audi Field, there was no chill from the Kickers, who went all-out in an attempt to log a signature victory for the franchise.

Richmond, which plays two divisions below D.C.'s MLS team, took a 1-0 loss, but demonstrated a feisty spirit that has served the team well in its recent resurgence under coach Darren Sawatzky.

Two penalty kicks were the difference. United's went in. Richmond's did not. Neither felt particularly warranted.

D.C.'s Andy Najas was pushed by Mecham in the 50th minute, and Yamil Asad converted after a sales job by Mecham that would have made him the employee of the month on a used car lot.

The officials returned the favor to Richmond in the 74th minute, but a penalty kick by Emiliano Terzaghi was saved at the far right corner of the goal by United goaltender Alex Bono.

Bono was sublime, and his keeping made the difference in a game where the Kickers had at least three legitimate looks from inside the box.

On the other side, Richmond's Akira Fitzgerald was equally stout, often having to atone for a handful of uncharacteristic errors by the team's midfield, which was playing without Nil Vinyals.

This marks the second consecutive year Richmond has faced off against an MLS club in the Cup, which is open to all U.S. soccer teams.

The Kickers seemed intent on making a statement, and they left an impression on D.C. United's coach, soccer legend Wayne Rooney.

Coming off a weekend match, Rooney largely started a B-team of younger players. That group dominated possession for the first half hour, but in the final 15 minutes of the opening half, the Kickers pressed, controlling the pace and style of play. Were it not for Bono, they would have held a lead going into the locker room.

Rooney responded by bringing one of his bigger names, Lewis O'Brien, off the bench to start the second half.

O'Brien, on loan from the Premier League's Nottingham Forest, pushed the team towards an attack-first mentality that led to the penalty kick a few minutes later.

The Kickers bounced back admirably after, though, with a handful of strong late-game possessions.

Without the penalty kick, it's very possible the game would have continued on into an extra frame, further proof the Kickers are in a strong place as they aim to defend their USL League One title this year.

